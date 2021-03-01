What you need to know
- The stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord has started rolling out.
- Along with a ton of new features, the update brings the January 2021 security patch and a few improvements to the popular mid-ranger.
- It might take a few days for the update to become more widely available.
The OnePlus Nord received its first OxygenOS Open Beta build based on Android 11 in January this year. Two months later, the mid-ranger has finally started to receive the stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. According to the folks at XDA Developers, the update weighs in at nearly 3GB in size and packs a ton of new features.
The stable OxygenOS 11 update brings a refreshed UI design, more customization options for the Ambient Display, an all-new Shelf UI, a revamped Gallery app, and an improved dark mode to OnePlus' best cheap Android phone. It also includes all the core Android 11 features such as one-time permissions, better media controls, chat bubbles, and more. The January 2021 Android security patch is included as well.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Update to Android 11 version
- The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display)
- Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject's outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)
Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)
Shelf
- Brand new shelf UI
- Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect
Gallery
- Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos
- Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience
As is usually the case with OxygenOS updates, OnePlus will be rolling out the Nord's OxygenOS 11 update in stages. This means only a small number of users will receive the update today. A wider rollout is expected to commence in a few days. However, you can use the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store if you don't want to wait for the OTA to arrive.
