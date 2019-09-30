At I/O 2019, Google showcased a new feature called Live Caption, capable of adding real-time subtitles to any video or audio playing on a device. However, unlike features like Live Transcribe, which were made available soon after the event ended, the Live Caption feature hasn't been released yet. Thanks to the folks at XDA Developers, we finally have our first look at the new Android 10 accessibility feature in action.

As you can see in the screenshots below, the Live Caption settings page will allow users to choose the language, mask profanity, and have a Live Caption toggle show in the volume panel. To help users get an idea of how the feature works, a short demo video is included as well.