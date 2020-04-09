Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- American Express has extended welcome bonus timeframes by three months.
- New cardholders will have three more months to earn their welcome bonus.
- The change will affect all cards that were approved from December 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020.
If you have recently been approved for an American Express card but have been questioning if you will hit the spending requirement to grab your welcome bonus, the company is stepping in to provide some help.
American Express has announced that cardholders who were approved from December 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020, will get a three-month extension on their welcome offer timeframe to make it easier to hit their spending requirement.
The company announced the extension in a press release, saying that it was making the move to help cardholders recently approved but who may be struggling to meet their spending requirement.
"Due to the impact of COVID-19, for eligible Card accounts approved from December 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020 for which you are eligible for a welcome offer, the period to make eligible purchases to earn your welcome bonus will be extended for an additional 3 months. Eligible Cards are U.S. Consumer and Business Cards issued by American Express National Bank to a Basic Card Member."
This is a nice move by the company to make it easier to earn your welcome bonus during this difficult time. Welcome bonuses can serve as a nice way to offset some expenses, so its great to see American Express make earning that bonus a little easier.
