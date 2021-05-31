At Computex 2021, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced key details for its RDNA2 architecture. The graphics architecture forms the basis for AMD's RX 6000 GPUs and powers the latest gaming consoles — both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X feature RDNA2 chips — and AMD is now bringing the platform to new form factors.

AMD has announced that RDNA2 tech will be integrated into Tesla's Model X and Model S. Tesla's cars have an embedded Ryzen chipset already, and they will be getting a discrete RDNA2 GPU that unlocks AAA gaming — in your car. Su notes that the RDNA2 chip coming to Teslas will deliver up to 10TFLOPs of compute, which is on par with the 10.28TFLOPs on offer with the PS5.

But what's particularly interesting is where AMD's RDNA2 tech is heading next: "high performance mobile devices." AMD has announced that it will bring RDNA2 to Samsung's upcoming flagship Exynos platform, delivering ray tracing and variable rate shading to the best Android phones.

As a refresher, Samsung partnered with AMD back in 2019, with both manufacturers working together to integrate AMD's IP into a mobile form factor. We'll now see the fruits of that labor later this year; Samsung clearly stated that its upcoming Exynos flagship chipset will feature an AMD GPU, and it is exciting to see that it will be based on RDNA2.