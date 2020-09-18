Amazon could soon launch a new Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader, according to a report from GoodEreader. The report claims the new Kindle Paperwhite will feature a similar warm light system as the Kindle Oasis 3 launched last year.

The e-reader will be equipped with amber LED lights, which will give it a color temperature system. This means you will be able to adjust the color temperature of the display for more comfortable reading at night.

Amazon is said to have been designing and testing the new Kindle Paperwhite "for most of the year," and had planned to start manufacturing it in the second quarter. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the product got pushed back.

As per the report, Amazon is likely to announce the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 before Prime Day 2020, which is expected to kick off sometime next month. However, it is possible that the launch could be pushed further into early 2021 due to supply chain constraints. Foxconn, which manufactures Kindle e-readers for Amazon, is currently operating at less than 30% efficiency due to the pandemic.

The fourth-generation Kindle Paperwhite was announced in October 2018 and comes with a 6-inch front-lit display featuring five LED lights and 300ppi pixel density.