Amazon today announced a number of new Echo devices as well as updates to existing favorites like the "regular" Echo. First introduced in late 2014, this Echo is now on its third generation and most refined iteration yet.

This version of the smart speaker that started it all has a new design that resembles last year's Echo Plus, with a bigger and more capable speaker system in what Amazon is calling a whole new "sound architecture."

The All-new Echo comes in four colors, including Charcoal, Heather Gray, Sandstone, and a new Twilight Blue.

Pre-orders for the new Echo start today for $99, which is right in line with what the 2nd generation Echo had retailed for.

