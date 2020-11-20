Amazon's Black Friday deals are starting to pick up steam. Right now you can grab the Kindle e-reader for $59.99. That's a match for its lowest price ever. This deal comes in both black and white. You can also get the e-reader with three months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost.

This sale is part of a larger Black Friday sale from Amazon featuring dozens of Amazon smart devices. Look at all the [Kindle deals available](https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Kindle-Ereader-Family/b/?ie=UTF8&node=6669702011&mnsid=mbnx33-20) and all the other products like Ring, the Fire TV Stick, and more.

Curl up with a good 1000 books Kindle with built-in front light e-reader Get it at this price in black or white with or without 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited. Upgrade to the version with no ads for just $20 more. Has a 167 ppi glare-free display perfect for reading. Battery lasts weeks. Has Bluetooth for audiobooks. $59.99 $90.00 $30 off See at Amazon

This is Amazon's classic Kindle design. It's a smart device built for reading with a 167 ppi display that resists glare from sun or light. The display is meant to read like real paper so you'll be able to dive deep into a book without getting any eye fatigue.

Compared to previous generations, this Kindle has been updated to include a new light on the front. Plus, whether you're indoors or outdoors you can adjust the brightness to exactly what you need. Pick it up and start reading no matter where you are, whether you're inside on the couch or sitting on the patio.

It comes with 8GB of internal storage, which is plenty of space for storing thousands of titles. You'll also get a battery that is built to last for weeks. Literally weeks. This may be an electronic device, but it doesn't come with the inconveniences a device like this normally would.

It has plenty of other features, too. You can highlight passages, look up words you don't know, translate, or adjust the text size. And of course you'll have access to Amazon's entire library of books, which includes newspapers and audiobooks. Sign up with Audible and you'll be able to listen to your favorite books through a pair of Bluetooth headphones.