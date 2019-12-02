No doubt when all the figures are tallied tomorrow in some basement in Seattle, we'll find out that the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was one of, if not the top-selling product over all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's one of our favorite tech products from the past year, and even our friends at iMore can't stop gushing about it.
With the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), you get an updated, softer design that can stand out or blend in nicely with your existing decor. It is available in charcoal (black), sandstone (white), heather gray, and a fetching new plum color, and it retains the excellent button controls up top and comforting LED light ring to let you know what Alexa is trying to communicate to you.
Not only can you get a brand new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for under $25, but if you use the coupon code DOT2PACK you can pick up two Echo Dots for just $38. It pays to buy in bulk!
The Best Little Smart Speaker
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
An inexpensive entry into Alexa's world
The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has a fetching design and pretty good speakers for the size of the device, and is now at its cheapest price ever!
$22.00
$49.99 $27.99 off
I have at least four of these Echo Dots around my house, and I love the functionality they provide. I can control my smart lights, send messages to the kids without shouting, ask what the weather is going to be, or just get Alexa to play me some of my favorite tunes. The sound quality in the 3rd generation Dot is nothing to sniff at either, and it does a fine job filling up a small room. You can also pair two together for a stereo grouping, or connect to your Fire TV for Alexa controls and enhanced audio.
Pick up one (or two) of the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) today in this unmatched Cyber Monday deal!
