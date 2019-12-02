No doubt when all the figures are tallied tomorrow in some basement in Seattle, we'll find out that the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was one of, if not the top-selling product over all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's one of our favorite tech products from the past year, and even our friends at iMore can't stop gushing about it.

With the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), you get an updated, softer design that can stand out or blend in nicely with your existing decor. It is available in charcoal (black), sandstone (white), heather gray, and a fetching new plum color, and it retains the excellent button controls up top and comforting LED light ring to let you know what Alexa is trying to communicate to you.

Not only can you get a brand new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for under $25, but if you use the coupon code DOT2PACK you can pick up two Echo Dots for just $38. It pays to buy in bulk!