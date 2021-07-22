What you need to know
- Amazon has finally rolled out a male voice option for its digital assistant.
- It is called "Ziggy" and is currently available only in the U.S.
- The new voice option was added alongside new celebrity voices last week.
Nearly seven years after its introduction, Amazon's virtual assistant has finally gained a male voice option. First spotted by The Ambient, the new voice option is named "Ziggy." A sample of the new voice option can be heard here.
You can get the new voice by saying, "Alexa, change your voice." Alternatively, you can make the change by opening the Alexa app on the best Android phones and heading over to Device Settings > Alexa's Voice. Choose the "New" option to set Ziggy as the default voice on your Alexa device. To change the wake word, say, "Alexa, change your wake word." In case you have multiple Alexa devices in your home, you'll have to repeat the process for each device.
Ever since Alexa was first introduced in 2013, Amazon has only offered a feminine-sounding voice for the virtual assistant. Unlike Amazon, Google and Apple have been offering both feminine- and masculine-sounding voice options for their virtual assistants.
The option was apparently added along with new celebrity voices including Shaq and Melissa McCarthy last week. You can get started with the new celebrity voices by saying, "Alexa, introduce me to Shaq," or "Alexa, introduce me to Melissa." Like other celebrity voices, however, you will have to pay extra to access the new voices. Both the new Shaq and Melissa McCarthy personalities are priced at $4.99.
The new "Ziggy" voice option is only available to users in the U.S. right now, but it will likely begin making its way to other countries sometime later this year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
