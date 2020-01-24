What you need to know
- Amazon Smart Oven now available for purchase for $250
- The device is less than half the price of the comparable June Oven.
- Smart Oven works with Alexa and has 4-in-1 functionality.
At its fall 2019 product event, Amazon unleashed dozens of new products and announcements for upcoming gadgets, including the Amazon Smart Oven, the company's successor to 2018's AmazonBasics Microwave.
Retailing for $250, the Smart Oven is a four-in-one device, capable of performing the cooking tasks of a microwave, convection oven, food warmer, and air fryer. It works with Alexa, so users can ask their Echo or Alexa-enabled device to preheat the oven or reheat their leftovers. The Smart Oven will communicate the status of your meal to Alexa, using the smart voice assistant to notify you when your food is done. It can also scan food products from partners and many Whole Foods products to cook them in their appropriate setting. Finally, the device is part of Amazon's Certified for Humans program, which promises a struggle-free device setup, pairing, and operation.
The Amazon Smart Oven is being offered for less than half the price of the comparable June Oven, a company that Amazon had invested in and advised previously through its Alexa fund.
Alexa, make me a snack
Amazon Smart Oven
Smart kitchen assistant.
With the Amazon Smart Oven, you can use Alexa to help you cook your food and let you know when it's ready. Four cooking functions are supported including microwave, convection, warmer, and air fryer, so this device can clear up some counter space with all the gadgets it replaces.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
