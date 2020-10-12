Let's not kid ourselves here. We all know the best deals on Amazon's Prime Day are going to be Amazon's stuff. And why not? They are some of the best smart home devices around, and right now you can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for $18.99 through Amazon. Just $19? Come on, that's insanely low. We've seen Echo Dots go low before, but this is new. That's $31 off its regular price and even lower than last year's Prime Day and Black Friday deals. This deal is available in all four colors. You can also get it with a free LIFX smart bulb, which is a nice add-on.

Amazon did recently announce a followup, the 4th-generation Echo Dot. This is a brand new device selling for $50. The only deal we've seen for it so far has been a bundle where you can buy two of the newest device and save $20 off the total using code DOT2PACK. That essentially brings the 4th-gen Dot down to $40 apiece, but it's really only the same if you planned on buying more than one anyway.