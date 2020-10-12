Let's not kid ourselves here. We all know the best deals on Amazon's Prime Day are going to be Amazon's stuff. And why not? They are some of the best smart home devices around, and right now you can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for $18.99 through Amazon. Just $19? Come on, that's insanely low. We've seen Echo Dots go low before, but this is new. That's $31 off its regular price and even lower than last year's Prime Day and Black Friday deals. This deal is available in all four colors. You can also get it with a free LIFX smart bulb, which is a nice add-on.
Amazon did recently announce a followup, the 4th-generation Echo Dot. This is a brand new device selling for $50. The only deal we've seen for it so far has been a bundle where you can buy two of the newest device and save $20 off the total using code DOT2PACK. That essentially brings the 4th-gen Dot down to $40 apiece, but it's really only the same if you planned on buying more than one anyway.
Smart Savings
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-gen smart speaker
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. The $10 discount applies to all four available colors.
$18.99
$50 $31 off
The 3rd-gen Echo Dot can be used to stream and play music from all your favorite music apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music. Pair more than one of the speakers together and get a stereo sound. Since the device has a built-in mic and speaker, you can use it for hands-free communication. Send messages, take phone calls, talk to your friends and family even while your hands are full because you're putting away groceries or doing housework.
If you're worried about privacy, you don't have to be. The Echo Dot comes with built-in safeguards. Turn the microphones off completely if you don't want Alexa listening to you.
Plus, if you do buy more than one you can do more than create a stereo sound. You can spread the devices around your house and use them as a sort of impromptu intercom system. Drop in on the other Echo Dots to let your kids know when dinner is ready or call your significant other to help you get the groceries out of the car.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
