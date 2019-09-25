Yup, they made another one. After releasing the AmazonBasics Microwave earlier this year, Amazon is back with another smart microwave, but this time, it functions as an air fryer and convection oven as well.

The AmazonBasics microwave was a bit under-powered — which made it great for dorm rooms or other crowded spaces — but this model should be more capable and more adaptable. It still doesn't have a microphone built-in — because the microwave interferes with it — but at least this time it comes with an Echo Dot for voice controls.

The Amazon Smart Oven is available for pre-order today for $250.