Amazon's Prime Day sale is now live in India, and the two-day sales event is the best time to pick up new gadgets. There are plenty of great options if you're in the market for a new phone, with the 8GB/256GB version of the OnePlus 7T now available for just ₹35,999, ₹4,000 off its retail price. For some context, that's just ₹1,000 more than the 8GB/128GB model of the phone.
If you're looking for even better value, the OnePlus Nord is now available for ₹27,999, and you can get ₹1,500 off provided you have an HDFC card. And if you want a flagship, the OnePlus 7T Pro is just ₹43,999, a full ₹10,000 off its retail price. The 7T Pro is still a fantastic device in 2020, and at ₹43,999, it is an easy recommendation.
Elsewhere, the Galaxy 10 series now starts off at ₹44,999, and if you're looking to switch to iOS, the iPhone 11 is available for ₹59,900.
Prime Day is a great time to pick up Amazon's devices, with the Fire TV Stick selling for ₹2,399. The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to ₹3,599, and the Echo Dot is available for just ₹2,249. The Echo Plus is 50% off, selling for just ₹7,499.
Here are the best deals so far on Amazon India's Prime Day.
Mobiles
- OnePlus 7T (8GB/256GB): ₹35,999 - ₹4,000 off
- OnePlus Nord (8GB/128GB): ₹27,999 (Up to ₹1,500 off with HDFC cards)
- OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB): ₹43,999 - ₹10,000 off
- Redmi 8A 2GB/32GB): ₹7,499 - ₹1,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy A31: ₹20,999 - ₹3,000 off
- Redmi K20 Pro (6GB/128GB): ₹22,999 - ₹6,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy A71: ₹30,999 - ₹4,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy S10: ₹44,999 - ₹26,001 off
- iPhone 11 (64GB): ₹59,900 - ₹8,400 off
- Samsung Galaxy S20: ₹70,499 - ₹3,501 off
True wireless earbuds
- Redmi Earbuds S: ₹1,599 - ₹200 off
- boAt Airdopes 441 Pro: ₹2,498 - ₹1,001 off
- boAt Airdopes 121: ₹1,298 - ₹702 off
- pTron Bassbuds: ₹899 - ₹100 off
- pTron Bassbuds Pro: ₹1,099 - ₹200 off
- pTron Bassbuds Lite: ₹799 - ₹200 off
- OPPO ENCO W31: ₹3,499 - ₹500 off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: ₹10,490 - ₹3,500 off
- Jabra Elite 65t: ₹4,999 - ₹7,000 off
- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: ₹3,599 - ₹400 off
- Huawei FreeBuds 3i: ₹9,990: Free Huawei Band 4
- AUKEY Bluetooth Headphones: ₹2,999 - ₹2,000 off
Power banks
- Xiaomi Mi 20000mAh Power Bank 2 (18W): ₹1,599 - ₹400 off
- Xiaomi Mi 10000mAh Power Bank 2 (18W): ₹899 - ₹300 off
- Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank (18W: ₹1,399 - ₹200 off
- Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank (18W - ₹699 - ₹100 off
- Xiaomi Mi Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank (18W): ₹2,499 - ₹200 off
Charging cables and wall plugs
- Stuffcool Napoleon PD65W Dual USB GaN Wall Charger: ₹3,599 - ₹900 off
- AMX XP 30 18W Wall Charger: ₹499 - ₹400 off
- AMX XP 40 (25W 4-Port) Wall Charger: ₹729 - ₹570 off
- AMX XP 50 (40W 5-Port) Wall Charger: ₹1,199 - ₹100 off
- AMX 1m Braided USB-C to USB-A Cable: ₹419 - ₹480 off
- Xiaomi 1m Braided USB-C Cable: ₹349 - ₹50 off
- Xiaomi 1m USB-C Cable: ₹229 - ₹70 off
- Xiaomi 2-in-1 Micro-USB to USB-C Cable: ₹269 - ₹130 off
- Xiaomi 10W Charger with 1.2m Micro-USB Cable: ₹499 - ₹100 off
Amazon devices
- Fire TV Stick (1080p): ₹2,399 - ₹1,600 off
- Fire TV Stick 4K: ₹3,599 - ₹2,400 off
- Echo Dot: ₹2,249 - ₹2,250 off
- Echo Dot bundle with Wipro 9W LED: ₹2,299 - ₹2,505 off
- Echo Flex: ₹1,749 - ₹1,250 off
- Echo Input: ₹2,749 - ₹3,250 off
- Echo (3rd Gen): ₹7,249 - ₹2,750 off
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen): ₹7,499 - ₹7,500 off
- Echo Studio: ₹18,999 - ₹4,000 off
- Echo Show 5: ₹5,399 - ₹3,600 off
- Echo Show 8: ₹6,999 - ₹6,000 off
- Echo Show: ₹14,999 - ₹8,000 off
- Kindle (10th Gen): ₹6,499 - ₹1,500 off
- Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen): ₹9,999 - ₹3,000 off
- Kindle Oasis (10th Gen): ₹17,999 - ₹4,000 off
Wearables
- Amazfit Bip S smartwatch: ₹4,799 - ₹2,200 off
- Amazfit GTS smartwatch: ₹8,499 - ₹4,500 off
- Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch: ₹8,999 - ₹4,500 off
- Amazfit GTR: ₹8,999 - ₹5,000 off
- Fitbit Versa 2: ₹19,498 - ₹1,501 off
