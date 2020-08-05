Amazon's Prime Day sale is now live in India, and the two-day sales event is the best time to pick up new gadgets. There are plenty of great options if you're in the market for a new phone, with the 8GB/256GB version of the OnePlus 7T now available for just ₹35,999, ₹4,000 off its retail price. For some context, that's just ₹1,000 more than the 8GB/128GB model of the phone.

If you're looking for even better value, the OnePlus Nord is now available for ₹27,999, and you can get ₹1,500 off provided you have an HDFC card. And if you want a flagship, the OnePlus 7T Pro is just ₹43,999, a full ₹10,000 off its retail price. The 7T Pro is still a fantastic device in 2020, and at ₹43,999, it is an easy recommendation.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy 10 series now starts off at ₹44,999, and if you're looking to switch to iOS, the iPhone 11 is available for ₹59,900.

Prime Day is a great time to pick up Amazon's devices, with the Fire TV Stick selling for ₹2,399. The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to ₹3,599, and the Echo Dot is available for just ₹2,249. The Echo Plus is 50% off, selling for just ₹7,499.

Here are the best deals so far on Amazon India's Prime Day.

Mobiles

True wireless earbuds

Power banks

Charging cables and wall plugs

Amazon devices

Wearables