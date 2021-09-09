What you need to know
- Amazon Luna adds a Family Channel today with a retro-themed channel coming soon.
- Luna Couch allows players to invite others to local multiplayer games through session codes and without the joining players needing to be subscribers.
- The service is now rolled out to Fire tablets and Chromebooks.
The Amazon Luna game streaming service expanded today with more games, another paid channel, new features, and support for Fire tablets and Chromebooks.
In a blog post, Amazon announced another collection of more than 35 games with the launch of the Family Channel. The channel includes games such as SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, Garfield Kart — Furious Racing, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers: Battlegrounds, and upcoming skateboarding game SkateBIRD.
The Family Channel will add more games over time and costs $3 per month. It remains separate from the flagship Luna+ Channel, which added Hi-Rez Studio's Smite and Capcom's Mega Man 11 today. The company also said it will be adding a "retro-gaming focused channel" soon with games from publishers like Atari and SNK with Another World, Dragon's Lair, King of Fighters, and more.
Another feature available today is Luna Couch, which allows players to join local multiplayer games like Team Sonic Racing and Overcooked! 2 without being in the same room. Luna subscribers can invite friends with session codes through the Luna app or the official website for desktop users.
Amazon Prime members can play four games for free starting today until Sept. 15: Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, Metro Exodus, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. Prime members do not need to request an early access invitation and will be able to start a seven-day free trial at any time.
The company is also offering new Luna bundles to celebrate the expansion with the Fire TV Gaming Bundle including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna controller for a limited time at $100. The Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets also get bundled with the controller and limited time discounts. Check out our comparison of Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 to see which is the better buy.
