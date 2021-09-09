The Amazon Luna game streaming service expanded today with more games, another paid channel, new features, and support for Fire tablets and Chromebooks.

In a blog post, Amazon announced another collection of more than 35 games with the launch of the Family Channel. The channel includes games such as SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, Garfield Kart — Furious Racing, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers: Battlegrounds, and upcoming skateboarding game SkateBIRD.

The Family Channel will add more games over time and costs $3 per month. It remains separate from the flagship Luna+ Channel, which added Hi-Rez Studio's Smite and Capcom's Mega Man 11 today. The company also said it will be adding a "retro-gaming focused channel" soon with games from publishers like Atari and SNK with Another World, Dragon's Lair, King of Fighters, and more.

Another feature available today is Luna Couch, which allows players to join local multiplayer games like Team Sonic Racing and Overcooked! 2 without being in the same room. Luna subscribers can invite friends with session codes through the Luna app or the official website for desktop users.