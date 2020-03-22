What you need to know
- Amazon's new Cinema hub makes it easy to watch in-theater movies at home.
- Some options are available to rent, others are only available for purchase.
- New movies will likely be added weekly.
Since movie theaters all over are shutting down because of the coronavirus, people are looking for new ways to consume new releases. We've already seen Frozen 2 release early on Disney+, and several other movies hit iTunes early, and now Amazon is getting in on the action. The company has launched a new Prime Video Cinema hub that allows you to rent or buy in-theater movies from the comfort of your own home.
To start, Onward, The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt are available in the hub. You can only purchase Onward for now, and the other three are digital rentals. Both the rental and purchase are priced at $19.99, which is more than we are used to paying for rentals but still cheaper than a night out at the movie theater.
A great thing about Amazon's Prime Video service is that you can watch the content from a wide variety of devices, like your phone, tablet, computer, and most streaming hardware like Roku, Fire TV Sticks, Apple TV, and more. In addition to the new releases, Prime Video has a ton of other movies available, and a bunch of discounted picks that change each week. Be sure to check out what's available now.
Prime Video Cinema
There are a bunch of movies already available to rent and buy, and will likely be more added each week.
