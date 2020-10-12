While Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, Amazon is kicking things off early in the UK with some stellar deals on its first-party hardware. Super popular devices like the Amazon Echo Dot are discounted with record-low prices from as little as £13.99. Whether you're just getting started with Amazon's smart home system or want to add Alexa to more rooms in your home, these early Prime Day deals are the perfect way to do just that.
Most of the offers you'll see during the Prime Day sale are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. It's finally time to make that membership pay off, but if you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access instantly as well as score free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Early Prime Day Echo device deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) | £18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music. The all-time price makes for an easy buy so you can dot these around your home. It's also available with various bundled accessories for not much more, like smart plugs and Philips Hue bulbs.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | £39.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. This is the best price we've ever tracked for it, though it's for Prime members only.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | £59.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 8 is equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. This is a record-low price.
Amazon Echo Auto | £29.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa and all its functionality with you in the car. You'll be able to ask for the latest news, check on traffic, get directions, listen to your favorite music, and more. This is £10 lower than we've seen it go before.
Amazon Echo Flex | £13.99 at Amazon
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into a power outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. This deal takes almost half off for Prime members.
Amazon Echo Studio | £139.99 at Amazon
The Studio has five speakers for powerful sound with Dolby Atmos technology. Can automatically sense the acoustics of the room to fine-tune its playback. Control it with your voice, use Amazon Alexa for your smart home, and control Zigbee products. This deal takes £50 off for Prime members.
Amazon Echo Buds | £79.99 at Amazon
This is the first major discount the Echo Buds have seen since their introduction late last year. They feature premium speaker drivers, Bose active noise reduction, hands-free Alexa, and up to 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | £79.99 at Amazon
This slim device gives you access to a veritable trove of books. The latest Paperwhite is waterproof and has twice the storage of the previous-gen. This is its best direct price drop to date.
