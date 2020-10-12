While Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, Amazon is kicking things off early in the UK with some stellar deals on its first-party hardware. Super popular devices like the Amazon Echo Dot are discounted with record-low prices from as little as £13.99. Whether you're just getting started with Amazon's smart home system or want to add Alexa to more rooms in your home, these early Prime Day deals are the perfect way to do just that.

Most of the offers you'll see during the Prime Day sale are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. It's finally time to make that membership pay off, but if you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access instantly as well as score free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.

Early Prime Day Echo device deals

The key to entry to the Amazon Prime Day sale is an Amazon Prime membership. If you're not already signed up, you can make the most of the 30-day free trial to get in on the event without paying anything extra.

The bulk of the deals kick off tomorrow and run through Wednesday, October 14, so now is the best time to get signed up.