What you need to know
- Amazon has announced a new feature for customizing live channels on Fire TV.
- The update makes it easier to add live channels to the Live tab from both free and subscription services.
- All live TV channels can be accessed via a dedicated guide button on all new Alexa Voice remotes.
Amazon Fire TV's current search and discovery feature may cause you to lose hours browsing your favorite live channels on the platform. But that changes now as Amazon announced a handy customization feature for its live channel guide.
The update allows you to add live channels to the main menu's Live tab, making it easier to revisit your favorites the next time you want to watch live programming. You can select live channels from both your free and paid services.
Prior to this update, the live channels were tucked away under different content rows such as Live Sports and Breaking News.
To customize your live channel guide, simply choose the "guide" section within Fire TV's Live tab or just press the dedicated guide button on the Alexa Voice remote. After that, bring up the new "Add Channels" option by pressing the menu button on your remote.
You can then start populating your guide with more live channels to your heart's content. There are more than 20 live TV channels in the United States that support Fire TV, including:
- YouTube TV
- Prime Video Channels
- IMDb TV
- Hulu + Live
- Discovery+
- Pluto TV
- Sling TV
- FOX Now
- Tubi
- Philo
- Red Bull TV
- Plex
- ESPN
- Haystack News
- Xumo
The new update demonstrates TV OS providers' growing commitment to live content offerings as well as improving consumers' live TV experiences. For example, Google TV now offers more than 300 live TV channels for free thanks to its partnership with Pluto TV.
Fire TV's linear grid experience is a welcome addition, as it makes browsing live channels on the best Amazon Fire TV built-in televisions less of a chore.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Your complete buyer's guide
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series takes everything great about the S7 series and adds better performance, making them shoe-ins for the best Android tablets available. But which of the three should you buy?
Android 12L Beta 3 is available now for the Pixel 6 series with bug fixes
The latest release for Android 12L is rolling out now on Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6 series.
It's not-ch a problem that the Galaxy Tab S8 has unique bezels
Samsung wants the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to compete with the iPad Pro, but even Apple, king of notches, doesn't use one on its Pro tablet. Here's why that isn't as big of a problem for Samsung's 14.6-inch tablet as you might think.
These are the best Alexa-compatible smart devices
Having Alexa is just the start. Now you need smart things to connect to it.