Amazon Fire TV's current search and discovery feature may cause you to lose hours browsing your favorite live channels on the platform. But that changes now as Amazon announced a handy customization feature for its live channel guide.

The update allows you to add live channels to the main menu's Live tab, making it easier to revisit your favorites the next time you want to watch live programming. You can select live channels from both your free and paid services.

Prior to this update, the live channels were tucked away under different content rows such as Live Sports and Breaking News.

To customize your live channel guide, simply choose the "guide" section within Fire TV's Live tab or just press the dedicated guide button on the Alexa Voice remote. After that, bring up the new "Add Channels" option by pressing the menu button on your remote.