What you need to know
- Amazon is launching its new UI on the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and third-gen Fire TV pendant next month.
- The new UI brings an updated home screen, a new Find tab, and personalized user profiles.
- The update was released in December for the third-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.
When it comes to the best streaming devices, the Chromecast with Google TV has taken up much of the spotlight since its launch last year. The new Android TV UI brought a more personalized experience with its For You tab, which offered recommendations based on the user's habits and apps. Amazon wasn't sitting on its hands, though, and announced a UI overhaul of its own for its Fire TV platform, which it started rolling out in December to a couple of the best Fire TV sticks. Now, it looks like the update is expanding to more devices starting next month.
Protocol reports that more Fire TV devices will receive the update starting in March, including the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K. The update comes with a new home screen experience with all the user's apps, channels, and watchlist in one place. Scrolling over apps will display a preview of its content, making it easier for users to jump directly into a show or movie from the home screen. There's also a Find tab that lets users easily search for the kinds of content they want with a list of recommended categories.
A big addition to the update is the personalized user profiles. This allows up to six profiles, each with separate personalized recommendations, viewing history, watchlists, preferred settings, and more. This is a feature that Google TV users have been asking for with not much luck so far besides a new Kids Profile, something Fire TV also has.
While your Fire TV device should automatically check for new updates, you can always expedite the process if you have yet to notice anything. Simply navigate to My Fire TV > About > Check for Updates. The update should be available sometime next month for the Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube, and third-gen Fire TV pendant, with more devices like the best Fire TV edition televisions supported later on.
