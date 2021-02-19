When it comes to the best streaming devices, the Chromecast with Google TV has taken up much of the spotlight since its launch last year. The new Android TV UI brought a more personalized experience with its For You tab, which offered recommendations based on the user's habits and apps. Amazon wasn't sitting on its hands, though, and announced a UI overhaul of its own for its Fire TV platform, which it started rolling out in December to a couple of the best Fire TV sticks. Now, it looks like the update is expanding to more devices starting next month.

Protocol reports that more Fire TV devices will receive the update starting in March, including the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K. The update comes with a new home screen experience with all the user's apps, channels, and watchlist in one place. Scrolling over apps will display a preview of its content, making it easier for users to jump directly into a show or movie from the home screen. There's also a Find tab that lets users easily search for the kinds of content they want with a list of recommended categories.