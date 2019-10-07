Amazon held a massive hardware event late last month to unveil a slew of new Echo products, and on October 7, the company unveiled even more goodies in the form of an updated Fire HD 10 tablet and a new Kindle that's designed just for kids.

Starting first with the new Fire HD 10, this is replacing the existing model and retains the same 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 HD display. The tablet looks the same from a design point of view (save for some new colors), but Amazon's made sizable upgrades internally.

There's a new octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. Amazon's also touting improved battery life at 12 hours of use on one charge compared to the old model's 10-hour rating.

Perhaps the most exciting change for some users, the new Fire HD 10 finally adopts a USB-C charging port. Not only will this allow the Fire HD 10 to refuel faster than before, but it also means it'll fit in better with your other USB-C-touting devices.

The Fire HD 10 still costs $150 and is available for pre-order now with shipments going out on October 30. It's joined by the new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition as well, with that model coming with a free year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case with a built-in stand, and a two-year "worry-free guarantee." The Kids Edition costs slightly more at $200.