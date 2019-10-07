What you need to know
- Amazon has released a new version of its Fire HD 10 tablet.
- The Kindle Kids Edition is a new Kindle device built specifically for kids.
- Both devices are available for pre-order right now.
Amazon held a massive hardware event late last month to unveil a slew of new Echo products, and on October 7, the company unveiled even more goodies in the form of an updated Fire HD 10 tablet and a new Kindle that's designed just for kids.
Starting first with the new Fire HD 10, this is replacing the existing model and retains the same 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 HD display. The tablet looks the same from a design point of view (save for some new colors), but Amazon's made sizable upgrades internally.
There's a new octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. Amazon's also touting improved battery life at 12 hours of use on one charge compared to the old model's 10-hour rating.
Perhaps the most exciting change for some users, the new Fire HD 10 finally adopts a USB-C charging port. Not only will this allow the Fire HD 10 to refuel faster than before, but it also means it'll fit in better with your other USB-C-touting devices.
The Fire HD 10 still costs $150 and is available for pre-order now with shipments going out on October 30. It's joined by the new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition as well, with that model coming with a free year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case with a built-in stand, and a two-year "worry-free guarantee." The Kids Edition costs slightly more at $200.
Tantalizing tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10
Amazon's premium tablet is faster and lasts longer.
The all-new Fire HD 10 makes big upgrades over its predecessor while still coming in at a competitive price. There's a faster octa-core processor, a battery that lasts an extra two hours, and a USB-C port for more convenient charging.
Along with the new tablet, Amazon also unveiled its first Kindle made just with kids in mind. It's aptly named the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition, and overall, it's a fairly basic e-reader with some nice software bonuses for younger users.
The Kindle Kids Edition has a 6-inch e-ink display with a 167ppi rating. There's an adjustable front-light for easy reading in darker environments, along with a battery that "lasts weeks, not days."
A free year of FreeTime Unlimited is included with the Kindle Kids Edition, in addition to other features that encourage kids to keep reading — such as achievement badges for completing books, easy access to definitions for difficult words, a built-in dictionary, and a vocabulary builder.
The Kindle Kids Edition is available for pre-order starting today, shipping is expected to begin on October 30, and the price is set at $110.
Just for kids
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition
Amazon's first Kindle built for kids.
The Kindle Kids Edition is exactly what you'd expect — a Kindle device made specifically for kids. This Kindle comes in a bunch of fun colors/designs, has a built-in dictionary, and other tools to help encourage your kiddo to keep reading. It also comes with a free year of FreeTime Unlimited!
