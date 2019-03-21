The Echo Input, Amazon's smart hockey puck that turns old/dumb speakers into Alexa-enabled ones, is coming to Canada after launching in the U.S. in late 2018.

Using either Bluetooth or a 3.5mm cable, the Echo Input connects to existing speakers throughout your home and allows you to perform Alexa voice commands as if the assistant was built right into them. For people that already own good sound equipment and don't feel like buying a bunch of other speakers just to get the smart home experience, it's a great little gadget. In our full review, Harish called it, "the easiest way to add Alexa everywhere."

Pre-orders for the Echo Input are available starting today, March 21, with shipments expected to go out on March 28. The Echo Input costs $44.99 in Canada, but for a limited time, Amazon's offering it at an introductory price of $29.99.

$45 at Amazon Canada

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.