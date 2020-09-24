Amazfit NeoSource: Amazfit

What you need to know

  • Amazfit has unveiled an affordable new smartwatch with a retro design.
  • The smartwatch offers a wide range of health-tracking features, including 24/7 heart-rate monitoring with rapid heart rate alerts.
  • It is slated to go on sale globally from October 1 for $40.

Huami's Amazfit brand launched the Amazfit Band 5 in the U.S. last week, a cheap fitness tracker with a blood oxygen sensor and Amazon Alexa support. Amazfit has now launched a new smartwatch with a retro-digital design and a $40 price tag. While it certainly doesn't have the specs to challenge the best Android smartwatch, it does offer great value.

The latest Amazfit smartwatch sports a 1.2-inch STN display that is claimed to be "easy to read even under bright light" and has a "lift-to-wake" feature to save battery life. You also get a wide range of health-tracking features. The Amazfit Neo is equipped with a BioTracker PPG optical sensor for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and can provide rapid heart rate alerts as well.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Another key feature of the new Amazfit Neo is its Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system, which can help you better understand your physical well-being by turning your heart rate data into a personal score. Your PAI score can help you work out just how much physical activity you need to stay healthy. In addition to tracking your heart-rate, the Amazfit Neo can also track your sleep patterns, steps, and calories. The smartwatch comes with three sports modes – running, walking, and cycling with real-time information. As for battery life, Amazfit claims the smartwatch can last up to 28 days on a single charge.

The Amazfit Neo is set to go on sale globally on October 1. It will be available in three color options: Black, Green, and Red.

Amazfit GTR

If you're looking for a relatively affordable smartwatch that has a classic yet modern design, the Amazfit GTR will surely impress you. It comes with built-in GPS, 12 sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, and offers excellent battery life.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.