What you need to know
- Amazfit has unveiled an affordable new smartwatch with a retro design.
- The smartwatch offers a wide range of health-tracking features, including 24/7 heart-rate monitoring with rapid heart rate alerts.
- It is slated to go on sale globally from October 1 for $40.
Huami's Amazfit brand launched the Amazfit Band 5 in the U.S. last week, a cheap fitness tracker with a blood oxygen sensor and Amazon Alexa support. Amazfit has now launched a new smartwatch with a retro-digital design and a $40 price tag. While it certainly doesn't have the specs to challenge the best Android smartwatch, it does offer great value.
The latest Amazfit smartwatch sports a 1.2-inch STN display that is claimed to be "easy to read even under bright light" and has a "lift-to-wake" feature to save battery life. You also get a wide range of health-tracking features. The Amazfit Neo is equipped with a BioTracker PPG optical sensor for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and can provide rapid heart rate alerts as well.
Another key feature of the new Amazfit Neo is its Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system, which can help you better understand your physical well-being by turning your heart rate data into a personal score. Your PAI score can help you work out just how much physical activity you need to stay healthy. In addition to tracking your heart-rate, the Amazfit Neo can also track your sleep patterns, steps, and calories. The smartwatch comes with three sports modes – running, walking, and cycling with real-time information. As for battery life, Amazfit claims the smartwatch can last up to 28 days on a single charge.
The Amazfit Neo is set to go on sale globally on October 1. It will be available in three color options: Black, Green, and Red.
Amazfit GTR
If you're looking for a relatively affordable smartwatch that has a classic yet modern design, the Amazfit GTR will surely impress you. It comes with built-in GPS, 12 sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, and offers excellent battery life.
