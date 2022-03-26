Amazfit GTS 3 vs. GTS 2: Should you get the newer model?

New and improved Amazfit GTS 3 $155.99 at Best Buy $179.99 at Amazon $179.99 at Walmart The Amazfit GTS 3 maintained almost all of the GTS 2's positive aspects save one: the speaker. Still, you get a larger display, better battery life, and more sporting modes as opposed to the Amazfit GTS 2. + Vivid 1.75-inch AMOLED panel

+ Loads of health and wellness features

+ Alexa built-in

+ Newer Bluetooth 5.1 LE

+ Improved battery life

+ 5 ATM water-resistance - No speaker

- Lacks third-party app support

- No NFC Not outdated just yet Amazfit GTS 2 $179.99 at Verishop The older Amazfit GTS 2 still costs the same as its older sibling, even though it has poorer battery life and a smaller display. It does however have a speaker, along with Alexa onboard, the same robust waterproofing, and plenty of health and wellness features. + Bright 1.65-inch AMOLED display

+ Supports Alexa

+ Plenty of health and wellness modes

+ Speaker onboard

+ 5 ATM waterproof rating

- No third-party apps

- Doesn't have NFC

- Battery life not as good as GTS 3

Amazfit's GTS lineup features square displays and focuses on serving looks first and foremost, despite sitting in the budget tier of smartwatches. The Amazfit GTS 2 and successor GTS 3 do not differ much in terms of looks, much like the gear hidden away inside their sleek bodies. You get the same lightweight, aluminum alloy build and identical screen sizes. We're not complaining because both smartwatches look fabulous and feel comfortable when worn for long periods.

Luckily, the Amazfit GTS 3 maintains the same 5 ATM waterproofing and comes with Alexa built-in just like the GTS 2. While the newer Amazfit wearable improves on many aspects of its younger sibling, some things are amiss. This leads us to question whether upgrading to or going for the newer model is a worthwhile decision. This requires us to delve into the matter on a deeper level, which is what we will do now.

Amazfit GTS 3 vs. GTS 2: Popping the hood

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Comparing the technical specifications of both GTS models reveals a few minor differences. First, notice that the Amazfit GTS 3 has a newer Bluetooth 5.1 LE module. The last-gen GTS 2 features the older Bluetooth 5.0 chip. This means the GTS 3 pairs faster and also consumes less battery on your phone while connected to it. This also cuts down power consumption on the watch, allowing you to get a higher uptime from the GTS 3 versus the GTS 2.

Category Amazfit GTS 3 Amazfit GTS 2 Display 1.75-inch AMOLED 1.65-inch AMOLED Operating system Zepp OS Zepp OS Memory 3GB 3GB Battery 250mAh, 12 days on average use 246mAh, 7 days on average use Water-resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 LE Bluetooth 5.0 GPS ✔️ ✔️ NFC ❌ ❌ Heart-rate sensor ✔️ ✔️ SPO2 sensor ✔️ ✔️ Sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ Microphone ✔️ ✔️ Speaker ❌ ✔️ Voice assistant Alexa built-in Alexa built-in Dimensions 42.4 x 36 x 8.8mm, 24.4g 42.8 x 35.6 x 9.7mm, 24.7g Band size 20mm 20mm

Both Amazfit smartwatches use the same high-quality AMOLED panel that is bright even in daylight. The GTS 3 has a leg up on the GTS 2 thanks to its slightly larger 1.75-inch display. It also weighs just a tad lighter, tipping the scales in the Amazfit GTS 3's favor. This one's a personal preference, but we feel that the rotating button on the GTS 2 doesn't look as refined as the one on the GTS 3.

There are plenty of sporting modes, fitness trackers, and other health options baked into the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTS 3, with the exact numbers tallying up to 90 modes on the former and 120 modes on the latter. GPS helps you keep track of your workouts on both watches. You won't miss out on sleep tracking, blood-oxygen measuring, or heart-rate monitoring on either GTS variant. Unfortunately, the GTS 3 and GTS 2 both lack support for third-party apps and NFC for contactless payments.

Surprisingly, there is something that the new-gen GTS 3 did away with and we're not pleased about it. Unlike the Amazfit GTS 2, the GTS 3 does not have a speaker onboard. This means that even if you do store any music on your smartwatch, you have to rely on a decent pair of Bluetooth earbuds for audio playback. It also means that to answer calls with your GTS 3, you'll have to use your phone or headphones once again. At least both Amazfit watches still share the same memory specification, 3GB, allowing you to keep select files within your GTS watch.

Amazfit GTS 3 vs. GTS 2: Which one should you get?

(Image credit: Amazfit)

We're at the finish line now and the answer is still a little murky. In truth, it all boils down to what you need the Amazfit watch to do. Both the GTS 3 and the GTS 2 are good budget smartwatches, with a couple of disadvantages here and there. Let's bring up a key point that we have yet to highlight. Yes, we're talking about the actual cost of owning one of these wearable devices.

One would think the older Amazfit GTS model would cost lesser, but that's not the case here. Priced at $180 on Amazon, the GTS 2 costs exactly the same as its newer counterpart. If you prioritize having a speaker on your watch, then buy the Amazfit GTS 2. It doesn't miss out on much, bringing you the convenience of Alexa and a healthy number of sporting modes.

However, those of you who need a little more screen real-estate, better battery life, and a few more sporting modes are better suited for the Amazfit GTS 3. The newer Amazfit smartwatch looks much better than the GTS 2, even if it is by a narrow margin.

For those of you who are wondering whether you should upgrade your Amazfit GTS 2 to the newer generation — don't do it. There's no real need for you to switch over to the GTS 3 and lose your GTS 2's speaker functionality. Until Amazfit launches the GTS 4, the GTS 2 will not be outmoded.