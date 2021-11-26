This year has offered a gold mine for people who want Black Friday fitness tracker deals. And one of the best deals is $50 off the Amazfit GTS 2, bringing the price down to $130.

The GTS 2 has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display, seven-day battery life, 5ATM water resistance, onboard GPS, blood oxygen monitoring, built-in voice assistant, and a mic/speaker for phone calls through your phone. That's a lot of features for a decently affordable fitness smartwatch.

Amazfit GTS 2 The Amazfit GTS 2 is a feature-packed fitness smartwatch that we trusted after our review. It's currently $50 off for Black Friday, making it an easy purchase to recommend. $130 at Amazon ($50 off)

$130 at Best Buy ($50 off)

Unfortunately, the new GTS 3 isn't on sale. But the GTS 2 actually has some features the 3 lacks, such as onboard music storage and speaker. That could make the 2 (and its Black Friday price) the more attractive option.

If battery life is a bigger priority for you, the Amazfit GTS 2e is also discounted for Black Friday, down from $160 to $110 on B&H Photo.

The 2e has the same size display and sensors as the 2, while improving its battery life to fourteen days — impressive for any smartwatch. It does remove the speakers, built-in music storage, and Wi-Fi support, while the AMOLED is 2.5D glass instead of 3D, but you might be okay with these compromises for an extra $20 off.

If none of the Amazfit models are grabbing you, you should consider this Fitbit Charge 5 deal: it's another $180 tracker discounted to $130 for Black Friday. That tracker gives you more sensors and Fitbit software, but also a much smaller touchscreen and no mic or assistant; the GTS 2 is just much easier to use for day-to-day tasks, even if it's heavier.