Choosing a watch is no easy task, especially when you're looking for a fitness-friendly smartwatch. The good news is there are plenty of options to choose from. It's just a matter of narrowing it down to one that caters to your specific needs. Two great picks that come to mind are the Amazfit GTR and Huawei Watch GT Sport.

In a side-by-side comparison, these two wearables have a whole lot in common. Not only do they share the same display size and resolution, but they're nearly identical in the features and tracking that they offer. At the end of the day, you get longer battery life and more sport modes with the Amazfit GTR, which is going to be the more appealing choice for fitness fans.

Striking resemblance

Aside from the striking physical resemblance, these two smartwatches share many of the same features and tracking abilities. For example, both give you 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, fitness and sleep tracking, built-in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and multiple sport modes. Another way that they're similar is in terms of what they lack. Unfortunately, neither device comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, music storage, or a microphone or speaker.

Amazfit GTR (47mm) Huawei Watch GT Sport Dimensions 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm 46.5 mm x 46.5 mm x 10.6 mm Display 1.39" AMOLED,

454 x 454 1.39" AMOLED,

454 x 454 Sensors BioTracker PPG, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, air-pressure sensor, capacity sensor, ambient light Optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light, barometer Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 BLE Bluetooth 4.2 LE Battery life Typical use: up to 24 days

Basic mode: 74 days

GPS mode: 40 hours Typical use: up to 14 days

Basic mode: 30 days

GPS mode: 22 hours Water resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM Sport modes 12 10 GPS GPS+GLONASS GPS+GLONASS+GALILEO Notifications ✔️ ✔️ Music storage ❌ ❌ Microphone and speaker ❌ ❌

Another similarity: phenomenal battery life. While the numbers aren't quite the same, it's hard to beat two weeks of battery life. Typical use with the Huawei Watch GT Sport lasts up to 14 days. When in basic watch mode, you can get up to 30 days of battery. Continuous GPS mode lasts for 22 hours. The Amazfit GTR outshines its competitor in this department. Typical use gets you a whopping 24 days of battery. Basic watch mode lasts for an unmatched 74 days. Continuous GPS mode can go for 40 hours.

Huawei Watch GT Sport offers 10 sport modes: indoor and outdoor run, outdoor walk, climb, trail run, indoor and outdoor cycle, pool swim, open water swim and other. Amazfit GTR offers 12 sports modes, which includes all the ones we just mentioned plus a ski and elliptical mode. The other mode in this case is referred to as a general exercise mode. Both devices do the basics, like keeping track of steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned. Sleep tracking is another perk that you'll enjoy on both watches.

Neither option comes with Wi-Fi connectivity or music storage. The only consolation is that the Amazfit GTR allows you to control your phone's music, but that's not even a possibility on the Huawei Watch GT Sport, which is disappointing, to say the least. Additionally, you don't get a mic or a speaker in either watch, so you won't be able to speak commands or hear anything without Bluetooth headphones.

Few differences

The Huawei Watch GT is available in a Classic and Sport version, both of which are only available in a 46mm size. These two devices are virtually the same when it comes to specs and features. The only true difference you'll find is in the outer appearance of the watch. The Sport has a black stainless steel body with a fitness-friendly silicone strap. The Classic version has a traditional stainless steel body with a stylish brown leather strap.

As for the Amazfit GTR, it's available in 47mm or 42mm. The larger model is available in three traditional picks: titanium, aluminum, or stainless steel. The smaller variant comes in Starry Black, Moonlight White, Coral Red, and Cherry Blossom Pink. It's definitely nice to have two size options with this watch (and a mere $10 price difference), which is not something offered by the Huawei Watch GT Sport.

The additional size option might not seem like a huge deal, but users with small, dainty wrists may find that the single size option of 46mm for the Huawei Watch GT Sport is too big. It's also a bit more restrictive in its color options than the Amazfit GTR.

Bottom line

As we mentioned earlier, these two watches are nearly identical in what they bring to the table. However, it's difficult to justify the higher price tag on the Huawei Watch GT Sport when it offers less battery life, only one size option, and fewer sport modes. All things considered, it's still a great smartwatch. If you're partial to Huawei, then it makes sense to spend a little more for it.

Not only does the Amazfit GTR cost less than its competitor, but it also offers two additional sport modes, longer battery life, and two size options. The two additional sport modes might not be the deciding factor unless you're an avid skiier or elliptical user.

We have to say that with such a giant AMOLED display and robust feature set, 24 days of battery life is extremely impressive. Of course, it's always good to keep in mind that "typical use" can vary from one user to the next. With that said, this watch still offers a significantly longer battery life over the Huawei Watch GT Sport. The less you have to stop your active lifestyle and recharge, the better. The Amazfit GTR has won us over.

