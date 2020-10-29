What you need to know
- Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 are now available for pre-order in the US and UK.
- GTR 2 has a circular design with 24/7 heart-rate analysis, blood oxygen monitoring, and 14-day battery life.
- GTS 2 has the same feature set, but it comes with a square design and 7-day battery life.
Huami has officially launched new iterations of its Amazfit smartwatches, the GTR 2 and the GTS 2. The two models are launching soon in the US and the UK, and you can go pre-order them today on the Amazfit website.
Both smartwatches have refined designs and come with a load of new features. They now have built-in Amazon Alexa support and most notably, blood oxygen monitoring, which has been a highly touted health feature in the wearable market.
While both smartwatches have the same feature set and start at the same price of $179 (£159), the GTR 2 is the higher-end model with a sleek circular design. The GTR 2 comes in two editions including the Sport and Classic editions, which only differ in build quality. The Sport edition offers an aluminum alloy design with a leather strap, while the Classic edition is made of stainless steel and comes with a silicone strap.
The GTR 2 has a curved circular 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display, which has a 326ppi pixel density and can get up to 450 nits of brightness. On the other hand, the GTS 2 has a curved square 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 341ppi pixel density.
Both watches support 24/7 heart-rate tracking as well as blood oxygen monitoring, which has a supposed 96% accuracy rate. They both facilitate phone calls, and each watch has 3GB of storage for offline music playback.
While the GTR 2 and the GTS 2 have almost the same specs and features, they do have a noticeable difference in terms of battery life. The GTR 2 claims to support up to 14-days of typical use, and the GTS 2 can go up to 7-days of general use.
The Amazfit GTR 2 will officially launch in the US and UK on October 30. The GTS 2 will have a staggered launch, launching November 1 in the US and November 15 in the UK.
Amazfit GTR 2
The new Amazfit GTR 2 brings a refined circular design with the addition of a blood oxygen monitor as well as an extensive 14-day battery life.
