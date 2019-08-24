You no longer need to be picked up by a major studio or entertainment conglomerate in order to broadcast your latest and greatest idea. Independent video bloggers can now earn millions of dollars while broadcasting from their own home, and with minimal equipment.

But if you want to bring your videos to the next level, you need an XSplit VCam subscription, which allows you to seamlessly remove, replace, and blur your background without having to use a green screen. And right now, a lifetime subscription is available for over 55% off at just $19.99.

This all-in-one tool allows you to ditch the expensive and cumbersome green screens and lighting setups and replace them with a single app that can completely alter your background imagery on screen.

You’ll be able to import everything from JPEGS to GIFs and full web pages, and the app is perfectly compatible with a variety of go-to streaming platforms, including Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Steamlabs, and XSplit.

This subscription even allows you to deliver HD presentations for work remotely, and you’ll have immediate access to any and all updates for life.

Ditch the green screens and sign up for a lifetime of XSplit VCam for just $19.99—over 55% off for a limited time.