Reliable tipster @OnLeaks had claimed earlier this month that the mid-range OnePlus Z smartphone will make its global debut sometime this summer. An alleged image showing the rumored mid-ranger has now surfaced, courtesy of the folks at True-Tech . While the authenticity of the image isn't certain, it reveals a design that is in line with the leaked renders of the phone that had surfaced late last year.

The leaked image shows a flat screen with a centered hole-punch cutout, instead of the curved screens on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones with the hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. Additionally, the image also suggests the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per recent rumors, the OnePlus Z will arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 chipset. It is expected to have a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor. In the battery life department as well, the OnePlus Z will be less impressive than the OnePlus 8 series phones. The mid-range phone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery, although it might support the same Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech as the flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones.

While OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the phone, leaker Max J hinted on Twitter earlier this week that it could be unveiled in July. Thanks to its mid-range specs, the phone is likely to be significantly more affordable than the OnePlus 8.