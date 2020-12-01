Just because Cyber Monday has ended doesn't mean all the deals have disappeared. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still live, including a ton of streaming deals, including discounts on streaming services like Sling, streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and smart TVs as well!
Below we're featuring the best streaming deals that are still available after Cyber Monday. You'll want to place your order soon if you see any deals below you're interested in, as there's no telling whether they'll last the rest of the week, for only a day, or sell out even sooner.
Cyber Monday streaming devices deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Save $12 at Amazon
The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable model yet — and right now it's $12 off! It comes with a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite that doesn't include volume buttons, though the device otherwise offers all the same features as the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Amazon Fire TV Stick | Save up to $15 at Amazon
There's a new and improved Amazon Fire TV Stick on the market, and it's easily one of the best options around if you're looking to spend less than $50 on a streaming device. Today's Cyber Monday deal even saves you $12 off its regular cost, or you can get two for just $25 each!
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Kids+ | Save $41 at Amazon
Amazon is offering three months of the Amazon Kids+ streaming service for only $1 when purchased alongside the Fire TV Stick at its low price of $28 for Cyber Monday. The service regularly costs up to $9.99 per month depending on the plan chosen. You can also find this deal with the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick Lite.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Save $20 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model — especially now that it's discounted by $20 for Cyber Monday.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $29 at Amazon
Gain access to Roku's streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content and turn your mobile device into a remote control. The Stick+ is 40% off and down to one of its best prices ever.
TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Soundbar - Fire TV Edition | Save $100 at Amazon
TCL's 38-inch Alto 8+ Soundbar not only supports 4K streaming but enables it with its built-in Fire TV Stick 4K. That means you can use this smart soundbar just like the streaming media players above, and today it's discounted by $100 at Amazon for a limited time.
Roku Streambar | $99.99 at Amazon
The Roku Streambar is a soundbar and a streaming media player for your TV all in one! Today it's discounted by $30, marking its lowest price ever since releasing in late September this year.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score one for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Echo Dot Kids Edition with free Kids+ | Save $21 at Amazon
The all-new Echo Dot (4th Generation) is available in two fun designs with exceptional parental controls, though the real bonus here is the inclusion of Amazon Kids+. You'll score an entire year of the streaming service for free with the purchase.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | Save $40 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice. You'll save $40 and score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with today's purchase.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | Save $100 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular cost.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 1TB | Save $100 at Amazon
While the 500GB Fire TV Recast above can hold up to 75 hours of recorded content, this 1TB model can hold 150 hours. Plus, it allows you to record up to four shows simultaneously whereas the 500GB model can only record two shows at once. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular cost.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Google Nest Hub | $49.99 at Best Buy
Pick up the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display with Google Assistant at a $40 discount via Best Buy for Black Friday. This device lets you watch YouTube, stream music, check on the weather and news, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
Google Nest Hub Max | $179.99 at Best Buy
This is the larger version of the Nest Hub smart display. It features a 10-inch display and a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $50 off its regular cost.
Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
Echo Link Amp | $209.99 at Amazon
The Echo Link Amp lets you upgrade your speakers with its built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifier designed for high-fidelity streaming music. It's compatible with Alexa and can be plugged into stereo systems, turntables, and more. Today's deal brings it down to a new low price at $90 off. The Echo Link is on sale currently as well.
Fire TV Stick Lite and Echo Dot | Save $33 at Amazon
Pick up the new Fire TV Stick Lite at a $33 discount bundled with Amazon's all-new Echo Dot. This smart speaker can play music from various streaming services and lets you control compatible smart home devices using Alexa — that even includes your new Fire TV device.
Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot | Save $33 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick and the all-new Echo Dot smart speaker are available together in this bundle at a $33 discount. This version of the Fire TV Stick streams in 1080p HD and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you search using your voice.
Cyber Monday streaming services deals
Audible Plus
Audible has a new, more affordable tier called Audible Plus that unlocks access to unlimited listening of select audiobooks and Audible originals. Basically, you'll never run out of new content to listen to. Now Audible's holiday offer brings its price even lower down to $4.95 monthly for six months.
Kindle Unlimited 2-month Subscription
Having a Kindle Unlimited subscription is like getting a library card to a digital library that you can visit whenever you'd like! Right now Amazon is offering two months of access for free, saving you $20 off what you'd pay otherwise.
Sling TV | Buy one month, get one free at Sling
Sling normally costs $30 a month whether you choose Sling Orange or Sling Blue, but this deal gets you two months for that price. Alternatively, score a free AirTV Mini streaming device when you sign up. Sling's packages give you access to 50 or so channels, including popular options like TBS, ESPN, TNT, and other channels you might not have seen since cancelling cable.
Amazon Kids+ 30-day Trial
Give your kids more to do at home with Amazon Kids+. This service offers access to a huge library of kid-friendly shows, movies, educational games and apps, and tons of books as well, and right now you can score a free 30-day trial! Another deal on the same page lets you start a 3-month Family Plan for just $2.99.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Now's your chance to sign up for Kindle Unlimited and gain access to the massive digital library for as little as $5.99 monthly. This limited-time offer can save you up to 40% off your membership when you purchase a long-term Kindle Unlimited plan.
HBO Max 7-day Trial
Start a free 7-day trial at HBO Max to check out one of the newest services around. You'll be able to stream a wide selection of films and TV shows, from the Lord of the Rings series and DC films to legacy HBO shows like True Blood and The Wire.
Apple Music 3-month Membership
Get your free 3-month subscription to the streaming service with the widest library of music out there. You can use Apple Music on just about any device, not only those from Apple now.
fuboTV One-Week Trial
Your free one-week trial to fuboTV scores you access to over 100 live channels, cloud DVR access so you can watch whenever's convenient, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously.
Spotify 3-month Subscription
Spotify has great playlists, a huge variety of artists, and podcasts in one easy to use app. Today you can score a three-month membership to this service for free and save $30 in the process.
Hulu Free Trial
With lots of great content, and tons of original content, there's definitely something available to watch on Hulu. Today you can score a one-month trial for free to start watching shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, and Marvel's Runaways.
Amazon Prime Video 30-day Trial
Amazon Prime Video comes free with your Amazon Prime membership, but if you're not a Prime member already, you can start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to check out the service and see if it's a good fit for your household.
Philo
Unlock access to over 60 live TV channels with Philo's free 7-day trial. Philo costs just $20 per month, so it may be worth keeping active once your trial is over as it's the most affordable live TV streaming service out there currently.
Amazon Music HD 3-month Subscription
With over 50 million songs and great audio quality, you'd be silly not to try out this service for 90 days at no cost. It normally costs $14.99 monthly or $12.99 for Prime members, meaning you'll be saving $45 with this offer.
CBS All Access
Watch originals like Star Trek: Discovery or catch up on past seasons of shows like The Challenge, Survivor, and Big Brother. CBS offers a free 7-day trial of the service to new customers at this time.
YouTube TV
Watch over 80 live TV channels with your free trial of YouTube TV. Right now you can score two free weeks of access to see whether this service is worth keeping or not.
Cyber Monday Smart TV deals
LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (50UN7300) | $349.99 at Target
This 50-inch 4K Smart TV by LG is currently on sale for $349.99 at Target, saving you $50 off its regular price. Remember to use a RedCard to save an extra $17.50 on the purchase.
Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K Smart TV | $997.99 at Amazon
This TV was only released in February 2020, and has rarely dropped in price since then. Today's price takes $200 off. It has a 4K resolution, HDR support, built-in voice assistants from Alexa and Bixby, and a smart platform.
Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | Save $50 at Best Buy
Insignia's 39-inch LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV is now discounted by $50 at Best Buy. This tv features 720p HD resolution, a 60 Hz panel refresh rate, and three HDMI ports, as well as a USB port so you can connect a game console, blu-ray player, and your cable box all at once.
Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV | $2,099.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 on Sony's 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV today at Best Buy. You can also save $100 on a mount with its purchase by clicking the 'Hot Offer' button below the item's price on its product page.
TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $179.99 at Amazon
Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.
Insignia 43-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | Save $60 at Best Buy
Pick up this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Insignia at a $60 discount via Best Buy! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's even Alexa voice-enabled.
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | Save $80 at Best Buy
Best Buy has this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba available for $250 today, saving you $80 off its regular price. This model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, too, and helps to make any TV with an HDMI port smarter.
LG CX 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | $3,449.99 at Amazon
If you want a big, beautiful OLED TV, you can't go wrong with this 77-inch model from LG. It's got the a9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K, webOS smart platform, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, four HDMI ports, and much more going for it on top of that gorgeous panel. This TV sells for around $5,000 these days when not on sale.
Anker Nebula Capsule Projector | $249.99 at Amazon
Want a movie night under the stars or a way to watch without a TV? With the Nebula Capsule, all you need is a wall or a ceiling. Built-in speakers and Android OS make streaming a breeze. This is a $100 discount.
