Cricket Wireless, the affordable MVNO that's powered by AT&T's network, is getting a new addition to its smartphone lineup today — the Alcatel ONYX.

Taking a look at the phone, it's pretty clear that Alcatel designed it to be a low-end Android handset that is capable of handling the basics while being as affordable as possible. The front of the phone is home to a 5.5-inch 1440 x 720 display and features 2.5D Dragontail Glass. Speaking of the display, it even uses the more modern 18:9 aspect ratio.

Above the screen is a 5MP selfie camera and earpiece for phone calls. Moving to the back, we're met with dual 13MP + 2MP cameras, an LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor. To not much surprise, the entire phone is made out of plastic.

Under the hood, we're looking at a MediaTek MT6739WW quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Also included is a 3,000 mAh battery, Micro-USB port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, face unlock, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Alcatel ONYX is available to purchase at Cricket starting today with a price of just $119.99.

