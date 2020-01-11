Remember how excited we were about Apple's AirPower charging pad, which promised to make wireless charging more convenient and flexible? Our dreams for this multi-coil system with the Apple brand may have been dashed, but the dream of a drop-anywhere-to-charge pad is alive and well and living in Las Vegas.

Well, not really. It's actually Arizona.

The standard needs to change

Free charging or positional freedom is most likely going to be the next evolution of wireless charging. Companies are starting to recognize that there is a need for wireless charging that doesn't require us to "find the sweet spot" when we set our phones down to charge. There are researchers already trying to set the new standard. Aira is one of those companies that seems to have succeeded at producing a truly free charging system and Nomad is its first consumer client.

Back in October, Nomad announced it was working with Aira on the new Base Station Pro available later this year. When I first heard the news, I didn't think much of it. Great! A new wireless charging pad from a company I love. NBD (no big deal). But I actually met with the CEO and co-founder of Aira, Jake Slatnick, at CES and got a deeper understanding of just how important this new technology is and what a big deal it is that Nomad, in collaboration with Aira, is launching what I believe will be the first free-charging wireless charging pad that doesn't just stack a bunch of single coils on top of each other.

To understand why the Base Station Pro is a big deal and why Aira's proprietary "FreePower" technology is so impressive, you have to get into the techie weeds just a bit.

It starts with a need

The current Qi standard provides for a single coil with an off-the-shelf chipset built into it. When you hear about multi-device charging pads, those charging pads are still using single-coil charging systems. That's why you still have issues with the "sweet spot." It's still a very small range of connection, even if there are a bunch of them on a single pad. Not only is this not true free positioning, it makes for a frustrating experience for us as consumers. We want to be able to simply toss our phones onto our chargers at night before bed without having to check to make sure the charging icon appears. Single coil chargers just aren't doing it, but that's the Qi standard.

This is where companies like Aira come in. Aira started with a foundation of the Qi standard and built from it a power coil matrix that finds the device, wherever it lands, and creates a sweet spot to dynamically activate the power delivery. If you move your phone across the surface, the matrix will track it, creating new sweet spots where it lands.

"We tried, when we started to follow the Qi guidelines and found that it was just not going to work and we needed to engineer the thing ourselves," said Slatnick. "We engineered a completely unique coil wireless power transmitting implementation and have written the chipset with over 200,000 lines of code to power the whole thing, which was a really big feat." This is no off-the-shelf coil system.

Aira's FreePower technology works with multiple devices, too. So you can have multiple phones, multiple wireless charging headphones cases, and multiple wireless charging cases with wireless charging support (hold on, my head has to stop spinning real quick). Depending on the size of the surface, you could potentially throw down 5, 10 ... 50 devices, and they'd all be identified and charged up at the same time.

"One of the challenges early on was figuring out how to differentiate between devices and how to deal with cross talk when the devices are communicating with the pad," said Slatnick. "Everything communicates independently, — every device has its own magnetic field positioned directly under it, and the pad is actively searching for devices, so when you set your device on the pad, the sweet spot is formed directly under that device."

Big dreams, lofty goals