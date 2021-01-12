If you need a little extra home security, you can grab two Eufy Security 2K indoor cameras on sale for just $30 apiece over at Amazon. The 2-pack of cameras has dropped to just $59.49 there which is the lowest we have seen it go. It's a match for a limited-time sale at Newegg so the price drop likely won't last for long at Amazon either.

For how inexpensive these cameras are, they are packed with the sort of standard features you'd expect from a security camera. And unlike other Eufy cameras, like this 2-camera kit that's a lot more expensive, these security cameras don't require a HomeBase to function. These are relatively simple cameras to operate. Just plug them in so you don't have a battery to worry about and communicate with them through your mobile device or smart home.

The camera feeds can be viewed in resolutions up to 2K, though if you plan to use them with Apple HomeKit the resolution will only go up to 1080p. In addition to HomeKit, the cameras also work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You may need to update the cameras to get them to work with HomeKit.

The built-in motion detection is smart, too. It can detect the difference between a human or a pet thanks to the on-board AI, which means you won't get false notifications. Or maybe you're keeping an eye on your pet and want to say hi. With the two-way audio, your pet can even respond if they're smart enough. More likely, you'll be able to use that audio to hear guests, babies crying, or whatever else you want to monitor. The cameras also have night vision to let you keep an eye on a room even in low light situations.

Eufy covers these cameras with a 12-month warranty. If the Eufy 2K indoor cameras aren't for you, we've compared them to the Wyze Cam and the Eufy's Pan & Tilt Cam to help you get the right one for your home.