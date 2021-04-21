Don't be out on the road without a way to charge absolutely everything you've brought with you. Bestek's 300W power inverter makes that possible by adding two AC outlets and two USB ports through your car charger port. Right now you can get the power inverter on sale for $26.39 at Amazon. That's a good price considering the power inverter regularly sells for around $30, has been spiking for around $36, and hasn't dropped this low in more than a year. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it is really good considering how long it has been since we've seen a deal at all.

So here's what a power inverter does: it inverts power. Nailed it. The Bestek device inverts the DC power in your car to AC so you can have two AC outlets and two USB ports. All you have to do is plug in the inverter to your car and plug in your devices to the inverter. Use the USB ports for smaller devices like smartphones and other mobile devices. Use the outlets for larger and more powerful appliances, including everything from your laptop to a blender or something. The outlets are 110V and the USB ports are 2.4A, great for just about everything.

This inverter is also super lightweight and compact so it can travel with you and fits just about anywhere. It won't take much to place this inverter right where it needs to be since it's not much bigger than an iPhone. You can even take it with you if you're renting a car or borrowing someone else's. The part that plugs into your cigarette lighter is 24 inches long, so it will fit even when that part of the car is deeply recessed or hard to reach.

There are also plenty of built-in safety features so you don't have to worry about anything bad happening. There is a 40-amp fuse built right in that protects your device. Overheating, overcharging, shortcircuiting, and other issues aren't a problem at all thanks to the safe design. It can even withstand a few bumps and bruises along the way and has a built-in smart cooling fan system. The fan can rev itself up when the power output exceeds 70W.