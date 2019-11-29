Hydroponic gardening is a great way to make sure you have the fruits and veggies you want year-round. One of the most important things you'll need to manage if you want to grow that bumper crop is the water temperature. For that, you probably need a chiller.

This half-horsepower chiller is Freon-free, built with a titanium reactor so it's impervious to salts and nutrients, and will cool down water to as low as 39 degrees F. It's exactly what your indoor vegetable garden needs.

Hydroponic gardening is soil-free, so everything about the water is important. You need the right amount of nutrients, the right amount of flow, and unless you can keep your growing area the perfect temps, a chiller so the water doesn't get too hot.

The issue is the pump. To move a lot of water — which most hydro systems need — you need a sizable pump. A sizable pump has a large motor that dumps a good amount of heat into the water. A few degrees doesn't sound like a lot, but to tiny delicate roots, it's super important.

Chillers are expensive even on Black Friday. this is the best deal I've seen one a chiller big enough to be useful and if you're serious about your veggies, it's the one you should buy.

