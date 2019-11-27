The Acer Nitro VG270U 27-inch IPS monitor is down to $269.99 through Newegg's eBay store. You can also find it for that price on the main site, but using eBay is a good way to avoid Newegg's notoriously bad policy on dead pixels (eBay has a more generous return policy). This monitor normally sells for around $370, and we haven't seen it go this low before. This is part of Newegg's Black Friday sale.

The gaming monitor has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. That's insane for an IPS panel, which also means that it maintains fantastic color accuracy and 178-degree viewing angles. Acer achieves that 1ms response time using something called "Visual Response Boost," which is a motion blur reduction tool that inserts a black frame where necessary to reduce blur. It lowers the overall brightness of the screen but works very well to make this a fantastic monitor for gamers.

You'll also get a zero frame edge to the monitor, which makes it look sleek on your desktop. The AMD FreeSync tech can help you further reduce screen tearing during high-octane moments. You'll just need to connect your AMD graphics card to the monitor via the DisplayPort, which is also necessary for the maximum possible refresh rate.

In addition to DisplayPort, the other connection options are two HDMI ports. Unfortunately, you get no USB ports on this monitor. You do get built-in speakers but they are rather lacking, especially if you plan to use this for gaming.

Other Acer features include flicker-less tech and Comfy View tech to help reduce eye fatigue and keep you comfortable even after several hours of gaming. There is also some utility software you can download that lets you adjust the monitor without having to use the physical buttons on the back of the screen.

