Will Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases fit the Z Fold 4? No, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases do not fit the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

It's all about the little things

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

Although the Z Fold 4 and the Z Fold 3 look very similar, both Samsung foldables require different cases for protection. Just like their smaller Flip series counterparts, you cannot use the same phone cover on the Fold 3 and the Fold 4.

Both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Fold 4 face a similar problem that we saw on the Z Flip 3 and the Z Flip 4. Whether you look at the folded or unfolded dimensions, the measurements are slightly different. Sure, you don't really feel or see these size differences much in real life, but they do make it impossible for you to use your Z Fold 3 case on your Z Fold 4 or vice versa.

Samsung made slight changes to the width and length of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Here are the exact specs for your reference.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Dimensions (folded) 67.1 wide x 155.1 tall x 15.8mm thin 67.1 wide x 158.2 tall x 16.0mm thin Dimensions (unfolded) 130.1 wide x 155.1 tall x 6.3mm thin 128.1 wide x 158.2 tall x 6.4mm thin

As a result of these minor tweaks to the dimensions, you can't use Fold 4 and Fold 3 cases interchangeably. The good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a much wider variety of excellent cases to choose from as opposed to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 when it came out.

Sadly, the Fold 4 is still missing a dedicated slot within the chassis to store the S Pen. However, you can even find spectacular Fold 4 cases with an S Pen holder very easily. Whether you want a slim case, a heavy-duty cover, or something with an S Pen slot, there's no shortage of case options for the Z Fold 4.

Our top recommendation is the first-party Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen since it includes the compatible stylus from Samsung. On top of that, the Samsung cover is available in shades that match the colorways of the Fold 4.