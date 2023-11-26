This USB-C thermal camera lets you see your surroundings in a new light — and it's down to $219

I was always intrigued by thermal cameras, but it wasn't until I got started with the InfiRay P2 Pro that I realized how useful they were. The P2 Pro is a tiny thermal camera that attaches to your phone via USB-C, and one of the best use cases for this thing is measuring the temperature of various objects. It has been particularly handy in seeing not only how hot phones get while gaming, but also in locating the heat spots.

The P2 Pro debuted at $299, but for Cyber Monday, it is available for just $219, making it a good value.

InfiRay Xinfrared P2 Pro Thermal Camera (Android): $299 $219 at Amazon The P2 Pro is absolutely tiny, but it has a good thermal sensor, and you get a lot of useful accessories. If you want a USB-C thermal camera that you can use with your phone, this is a good option.

The P2 Pro has the distinction of being the smallest thermal camera around; it weighs just 9g, and without the included carrying case, I would have lost the camera immediately. It spits out images in a resolution of 256 x 192, and while that isn't adequate for regular photos, it is sufficient for this particular use case. It is also highly sensitive to changes in temperature, and you get the ability to choose between 11 color palettes.

You also get a macro lens in the box that widens the field of view. While the P2 Pro is tiny, it has a metal chassis that's built to last, and I have zero issues with the build quality. The only quibble is that the P2 Pro software is a bit finicky at times, and while it detects the camera without any hassle, there were instances where it didn't switch between modes easily. And although the iPhone 15 now has a USB-C port, I wasn't able to use the camera with that device — InfiRay makes an iPhone variant of the camera, but that uses Lightning.

That said, the P2 Pro manages to deliver good-quality images, and the thermal sensor is among the best in its category.