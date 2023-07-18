Stuffcool Mega review: This pint-sized power bank is perfect for Samsung phones

Stuffcool's Mega is a tiny power bank that's inherently pocketable, and it comes with a USB-C and USB-A charging ports and a battery level LED readout. It hits 33W over Samsung's fast charging tech and 30W over the USB PD protocol, making it a stellar choice for your Samsung or Pixel phone.

I've mentioned several times that Stuffcool is the best charging accessory brand in India thanks to products like the Centurion, and it continues to roll out products aimed at various niches. Its latest product is the Mega, a diminutive power bank that's designed primarily for use with the best Samsung phones.

Of course, the Mega isn't the only portable power bank in Stuffcool's portfolio — there's also the Palm that goes up to 20W over the USB PD protocol. Where the Mega differentiates itself is the fact that it hits 30W, and it works with Samsung's Super Fast charging tech, going up to 33W over PPS.

That gives it a distinct edge over just about every other power bank in this category, and if you're after a small power bank for use wit your Samsung phone in India, I can't think of a better option than the Mega. The best part is that the Mega retails in the country for just 2,399 ($), and it is a terrific value.

I also like the design of the power bank; the rounded corners and the pocketable chassis with a weight of just 180g makes it ideal for use on the road. The Mega is made out of plastic, and there are zero issues with the build quality.

You get a USB-C port on one side and a USB-A port on the other, and there's even a tiny LCD screen that shows remaining battery level. While it isn't quite as informative as the full-size panel on the Shargeek Storm 2 that shows real-time charging stats, it's a nice enough inclusion that lets you easily gauge the battery left.

The USB-A port does up to 18W, and it's nifty for use with accessories like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Here's the rundown of power profiles on offer with the Mega:

USB-C (30W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/2.5A (30W), 20V/1.5A (30W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/2.5A (30W), 20V/1.5A (30W) PPS (33W Max): 3.3~11V/3A (33W), 3.3~16V/2A (33W)

3.3~11V/3A (33W), 3.3~16V/2A (33W) USB-A (18W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

Thanks to the 10000mAh battery, Iwas able to charge the Galaxy S23 Ultra nearly two two over - charging is never 100% efficient, so although the battery size is double that of the phone, you don't get enough power for two full charges. That said, it's been more than adequate for daily use, and the fact that you get dual charging port makes the Mega quite versatile considering its size.

Overall, Stuffcool is onto another winner with the Mega. The size of the power bank makes it inherently pocketable, you get two charging ports, and it works natively with Samsung's fast charging tech. The LCD readout is a useful addition that lets you view the battery level, and the 10000mAh battery is good enough to charge the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra nearly twice over - and most other phones more than that.

So if you want a high-quality charger for your Samsung phone or tablet in India, the Mega may just be the ideal choice for your needs.