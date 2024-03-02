Weird deal: Verizon is now giving away free Switch consoles when you sign up for select home internet plans
Home internet with free gear? Yes please.
Need a good home internet bundle? This admittedly strange offer from Verizon might be worth your time, as they're currently offering a FREE Nintendo Switch when you sign up for the Home Plus internet plan, along with a bonus gift of either a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go or a $200 Target gift card.
Verizon Home Plus plans also normally come with a Wi-Fi 6 router, a 3-year price guarantee (though this offer upgrades it to 5 years), and free access to Verizon Cloud Unlimited, all for $70 a month when you're enrolled in Auto-Pay. You can also get half off when you pair Home Plus with a qualifying Unlimited phone plan.
Get a FREE Nintendo Switch, plus either a $200 Target Gift Card or a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with a Verizon Home Plus plan
This is a pretty slick deal for those who are looking for 5G home internet! For a limited time, Verizon will give you a FREE Nintendo Switch when you sign up for a Home Plus 5G internet plan, along with your choice of either a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop or a $200 Target gift card.
Preferred partner (Learn what this means)
Verizon Home Plus plans are $70 per month when you use Auto-Pay, but if you pair them with a qualifying Unlimited phone plan, you can save an additional $25 a month, bringing the home internet price down to just $45 a month. Depending on the speeds available in your area, 5G Home Plus users can expect download speeds between 85 and 1,000 Mbps, and you can also get a Wi-Fi Extender at no additional cost.
The Nintendo Switch deal will only be available until the end of March, while the Galaxy Chromebook Go and $200 Target gift card deals are available until April 10, or while supplies last.
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cat, Banks.