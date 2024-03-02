Weird deal: Verizon is now giving away free Switch consoles when you sign up for select home internet plans

Need a good home internet bundle? This admittedly strange offer from Verizon might be worth your time, as they're currently offering a FREE Nintendo Switch when you sign up for the Home Plus internet plan, along with a bonus gift of either a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go or a $200 Target gift card.

Verizon Home Plus plans also normally come with a Wi-Fi 6 router, a 3-year price guarantee (though this offer upgrades it to 5 years), and free access to Verizon Cloud Unlimited, all for $70 a month when you're enrolled in Auto-Pay. You can also get half off when you pair Home Plus with a qualifying Unlimited phone plan.

Verizon Home Plus plans are $70 per month when you use Auto-Pay, but if you pair them with a qualifying Unlimited phone plan, you can save an additional $25 a month, bringing the home internet price down to just $45 a month. Depending on the speeds available in your area, 5G Home Plus users can expect download speeds between 85 and 1,000 Mbps, and you can also get a Wi-Fi Extender at no additional cost.

The Nintendo Switch deal will only be available until the end of March, while the Galaxy Chromebook Go and $200 Target gift card deals are available until April 10, or while supplies last.

