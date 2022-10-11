There's no need to put up with spotty Wi-Fi with this Wi-Fi 6 Orbi mesh deal

One of the first names that comes to mind when I think about mesh Wi-Fi is Netgear Orbi. Orbi makes a wide range of mesh Wi-Fi routers and kits with a focus on delivering consistent and reliable speeds around the home. The Netgear Orbi RBK762S is a tri-band AX5400 mesh kit with a router and satellite covering up to 5,000 square feet. This kit is on sale for $100 off, $399.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) for Prime Day.

One way Orbi pulls this off its consistent speeds is by making the majority of its line tri-band with a band dedicated to connecting the mesh nodes. In this kit, for example, there are two 5GHz bands each with a max speed of 2402Mbps. These two bands added to the 2.4GHz band at 600Mbps bring the system to its total AX5400 speed.

The first of the two 5GHz bands is for wireless devices to connect to the network while the second band is simply for linking the main router to the satellites. Since the second band isn’t shared with devices, the mesh can expect a consistent connection even under heavy load so speeds remain consistent across the entire house. Unlike some slower dual-band solutions, you should be able to get the majority of your internet connection in any room of the house.

This mesh kit compares favorably to many of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers and may even outperform technically faster kits like the TP-Link Deco X90 in some situations. This is thanks to some newer features such as 160MHz support that allows devices to take full advantage of the system's 2402Mbps band. We’ve reviewed some Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems, like the TP-Link Deco XE75, with similar band layouts and were very impressed with its speeds.

Cover your whole home with fast Wi-Fi 6 speeds

(opens in new tab) Netgear Orbi RBK762S Wi-Fi 6 mesh system: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With up to an incredible 5,000 square feet of coverage and plenty of speed with an AX5400 tri-band connection. You even get a year of Netgear Armor with this kit for extra security online for all of your connected devices.

(opens in new tab) Netgear Orbi RBS760 Satellite: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Add 2,500 square feet of coverage to your Orbi RBK762S mesh with another satellite. This satellite runs at the same speed as your base kit so you can get more coverage without sacrificing any speed.

If you're looking to expand your mesh, the best bet is to go with the Orbi RBS762S. Orbi has more limited expansion options than many other mesh solutions but matching hardware helps the Orbi mesh perform consistently well no matter which node your device has connected to. At the end of the day, consistency is key and helps your connection feel reliable and stable.