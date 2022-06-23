The Nest Hub Max is getting a new Fuchsia hue starting today

What you need to know

Google is rolling out Fuchsia to the Nest Hub Max in small batches starting today.

The OS first arrived for the first-gen Nest Hub last year.

Visually and operationally, the Nest Hub Max should remain largely the same as before the update

Even though the Nest Hub Max has been around since 2019, it doesn't mean that Google isn't still working on keeping it fresh. Since the release of the original Google Home Hub in 2018, all other first-party smart displays have used Cast OS for the software. That is until last year, when the Nest Hub was the first to receive the update to Fuchsia OS — today, the Nest Hub Max is the second.

According to 9to5Google, the new operating system will begin its rollout today aimed at Nest Hub Max users currently enrolled in the Preview Program. Even amongst those users, the OTA will be on a slow roll. When we asked Google for clarification on the rollout process, the response was that Fuchsia "will begin migration to the Nest Hub Max starting today. Users can see if they are on Fuchsia by checking their device settings. The team expects it to be a faster rollout than the previous migration."

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

If the OS known as Fuchsia doesn't sound too familiar, not to worry. The software has largely been quiet during its development, without any major events or showing the OS off. Google also told us, "Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open-source operating system, which we have been developing for years. This is part of those continued efforts." You can find more information about Fuchsia at Fuchsia.dev.

As it stands today, the only user-facing experience available would be on the Nest Hub. Even then, unless you look up the software your device is running — you'd never know the difference between Cast OS and Fuchsia.

That is because visually and the way users interact with the Fuchsia are the same as before the update. According to Google, "there is no impact on the user experience, and the update will come as a standard device update. There is also no impact for developers targeting Nest Hub devices."

With any luck, the update should hopefully go smoothly, given the additional camera hardware on the Nest Hub Max. As one of the best smart speakers, we hope that when the time comes for your Nest Hub Max to change over to Fuchsia — you'll never notice.