Samsung SmartThings update lets you share routines and more

What you need to know

Samsung detailed a major update for its smart home ecosystem, SmartThings, which brings Matter 1.2 support to homeowners.

With Matter 1.2, users can pair nine new devices to their app such as refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, laundry washing machines, and more.

Samsung's update brings "Shareable Routines," a new Hub Manager in the app, and a teaser about UI changes for the SmartThings app.

Samsung is updating its smart home device ecosystem with support for the latest Matter iteration.

Among the company's highlights, the reception of Matter 1.2 SDK support for SmartThings is a notable headliner. The latest update brings a "streamlined" developer experience for those looking to improve device integration.

Moreover, the update brings more devices to Samsung's ecosystem, such as refrigerators, room air conditioners, dishwashers, laundry washing machines, robotic vacuums, air purifiers, fans, and more. Moving forward, other companies featuring Matter 1.2 support for these devices will pair with Samsung SmartThings.

The company informs users that full support for the new Matter version will hit the app "later this summer."

Samsung adds that it has improved the "reliability" of its devices through the new Hub Manager. This centralized hub lets users create "Hub Groups" to configure their home's smart device infrastructure while also enabling Hub Backup, which will let users designate secondary hubs in case the first one falters. Troubleshooting assistance and the ability to transfer device configurations, network settings, and more will await users.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The ability to share your daily smart home routines will soon arrive for SmartThings homes. Samsung states folks can copy and share their custom-created routines for devices with family and guests. Shareable Routines can involve a string of devices that turn on one after another in the morning or whenever.

Users can share a routine by displaying the QR code for scanning.

A few smaller updates are included, such as better device controls. Samsung states its device cards are larger to show more of an item's controls to users. Additionally, you'll be able to select a smart home device and create a custom home control page to make things easier. New controls involve your TV's volume and light brightness. Mobile and tablet users can quickly find Device Control through the quick panel.

Samsung is reworking the UI of its SmartThings app, bringing changes to the device tab. It states the changes will "display rooms as top-level tabs" so users can find what they need and make changes without using too much time.

Door locks will be visualized in the app, as well as a notification to inform users if a device's battery has dropped below 15%.

(Image credit: Source: Business Wire)

Samsung then detailed that its coming SmartThings update will include ways to help users save energy. The app is picking up "gamified" energy level elements and activity badges.

The Matter 1.2 upgrade became available to device creators late in 2023. The update brought support to nine more devices, similar to what Samsung has detailed today (July 1). So long as those devices feature 1.2 support, users can control them through SmartThings regardless of the maker. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) detailed that it improved device colors and descriptions alongside some other smaller items.

With Matter 1.2 preparing to arrive for Samsung, the CSA already detailed what's new for the 1.3 upgrade. Several more home appliances such as stoves and dryers will be supported, alongside EV chargers.