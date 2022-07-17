How to make Alexa your preferred hands-free voice assistant on your Android phone

As an Android phone user, it's almost second nature to go right to using Google Assistant. That's because Google has gone to great lengths to make its digital assistant so helpful that we love using it. But what if you use Alexa on all your smart speakers and would like to use it on your phone too? You're in luck. We can help you talk to Alexa hands-free on your phone.

How to use Alexa, hands-free, on your Android phone

While Google Assistant is generally the default option on all of the best Android smartphones, it isn't the only voice assistant on the market. Many of the top smart speakers use Amazon's Alexa to help you out. But before we do that, ensure you have downloaded and set up the Alexa app on your phone if you haven't already. Here's how you can use that familiar helper on your phone too.

1. Swipe down twice, or once with two fingers, on the notification bar of your Android smartphone and tap on the gear icon (⚙).

2. Scroll and select Apps.

3. Choose the Default Apps option.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

4. Tap on Digital assistant app.

5. Select Default digital assistant app.

6. Tap on Amazon Alexa.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

After selecting Amazon Alexa, you will see a pop-up saying, "The assistant will be able to read your information about apps in use on your system, including information visible on your screen or accessible within the apps." If you are willing to allow Alexa to have that kind of access, then tap on OK.

Alexa can now be with you everywhere you go

Google Assistant is a really great digital assistant, and so is Alexa. Whether your home is full of Echo Dots, the massive Echo Show 15, Fire TV, or other excellent Alexa devices, having the voice assistant you are most familiar with accessible hands-free on your phone just makes sense. Now the next time you need to add something to your Amazon Shopping list, you can just ask your phone.