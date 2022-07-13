Prime day is the best time to go big with the Echo Show 15

Smart speakers seem to be everywhere these days, especially during Prime Day with all the deals going on. Aside from becoming a commonality, we are getting these things in a lot of different shapes and sizes. While many will likely snatch up a deal on lower-priced options like the $18 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) (opens in new tab), and though it is a great deal, Prime Day is the perfect time to get my favorite Alexa smart display — the Amazon Echo Show 15.

I instantly fell in love with the Echo Show 15 when I reviewed it because of how much it can do. I don’t mean because it is super powerful or has the best sound quality. It’s because of what 15.6 inches of screen real estate offers.

Because the display is so large, Amazon can put the full power of Alexa Widgets into effect. These are windowed bits of info that you can keep pinned to the home screen of the Echo Show 15, allowing you to do more with just a glance. Having a daily forecast, your daily schedule, a shopping list, and smart home toggles on the screen and still seeing a slideshow of your photos is fantastic.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Of course, with a screen as big as the Echo Show 15, you might think it will take up a lot of room. But that’s another great thing about this smart display — it can sit on your counter top or be wall-mounted. This takes me to the entertainment this device can provide. Its HD display is great for watching movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sling, and more. It’s also really helpful to see your recipe on the big screen when cooking.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 15 | $249.99 $179.99 (opens in new tab) Not only does the Echo Show 15 come with the wonderful Alexa voice assistant, but it also has the largest display of all the Echo devices to offer more entertainment possibilities and widgets to keep you up to date with your busy life.

If you have wanted more fun and utility from your smart speaker, you have to get the Amazon Echo Show 15. While the Echo Show 10 is great and is also on a big discount (opens in new tab), the extra 5.5 inches of display allows for many more activities. Don’t miss out on all of the other excellent Prime Day deals with our live blog, so you don’t spend more than you have to on the things you need — or want.