Get lower pings and better speeds, even on wireless, with this AX11000 ROG router deal

Amazon’s Early Access Sale is a great time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi with strong discounts on ASUS routers. This is especially true if you were looking to get something a little less practical, like a high-end gaming router from ROG. The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 tri-band router is down to just $349.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

When considering which router makes the most sense in a home, it’s easy to settle on one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers that's a bit slower with a great focus on ease of use rather than pure performance. ASUS has worked to make its ROG routers both easy to use and almost impossible to beat in terms of speed. The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 has two 5GHz bands with 160MHz support for connection speeds up to 2402Mbps per device. It has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port optimized for gaming so if you plug in your gaming PC to this port, your traffic will be automatically prioritized.

While wireless performance will never quite match a simple Ethernet cable in gaming, you can get pretty close with this router. The two 5GHz bands allow the router, or the user, to distribute connections evenly. You could even dedicate one of these bands just to gaming devices if you’re in a congested area that needs all of the headroom it can get.

Holding all of this together is ASUS’ robust software package. You can simply set the device up using an Android or iOS app in a few steps for the easiest possible solution. The app will also give you access to Wi-Fi settings, device management, and of course, AiProtection. This is the same software we saw in our ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 review.

ASUS AiProtection is one of the brand’s most impressive features with free parental controls that rival the paid options of other brands. AiProtection also includes QoS features and internet security powered by Trend Micro. If you’re getting your family connected, this can give you a little extra peace of mind and also means parents don’t need to spend quite so much time watching what the kids are using the computer for.

Gaming performance and Wi-Fi 6 for less

(opens in new tab) ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 router and ROG CAT7 Ethernet cable: $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 from ASUS is a powerful gaming router with plenty of speed and features for the whole family. Whether you're just looking for the best speeds or want extra software optimization like QoS and parental controls, the ROG is a solid pick

One other ASUS software trick worth mentioning is AiMesh. AiMesh allows you to use other ASUS routers including ROG, ASUS, and ZenWiFi devices to build a custom mesh Wi-Fi solution. While this isn’t quite as straightforward as a mesh kit in a box like the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, the flexibility allows you to build a system that’s the perfect fit for your home. You also don’t need to give up the strengths of a gaming router with the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 at the core of your mesh.