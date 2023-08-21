Arlo Pro 5S vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: Which security camera is better?

Arlo Pro 5S A beast The Arlo Pro 5S has just about everything you could want from a smart security camera. It even offers better flexibility with its IFTTT, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant integrations. You just might find that the built-in spotlight is a bit weaker than expected. For Higher resolution camera (2K)

Color Night Vision

No smart hub is needed

Two-way audio

Battery lasts for six months

Broader smart home support Against Unable to record locally

More expensive

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

Much brighter built-in spotlight

Color Night Vision

No smart hub is required

Less expensive Against Camera is lower resolution (1080p)

Unable to record locally

Smaller Field of View

Limited to Amazon Alexa integration

The world is full of security cameras of all shapes and sizes, but both Arlo and Ring continue to lead the way in terms of offering some of the best overall experiences. With that in mind, we're going to take a deeper look at the Arlo Pro 5S vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro to help you decide which is better.

Arlo Pro 5S vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: Video quality and battery life

Arlo gains a clear advantage (pun intended) as the Pro 5S' camera is equipped with a 2K (2560x1440) resolution, complete with a 160-degree Field of View (FoV.). But even if you don't want or need all of those pixels, you can turn things down to either 1080p or 720p, depending on what works for you.

In comparison, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro maxes out at a 1080p resolution, but makes up for the lower resolution by offering HDR video. Ring's Spotlight Cam Pro also falls a bit short of the Pro 5S, as it offers a 140-degree FoV, which might not seem like much but can make a big difference in the placement of the camera.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Arlo Pro 5S Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Dimensions ‎3.5 x 2 x 3-in 3.1 x 3.2 x 5.7-in Video modes 2K, 1080P, 720P HDR 1080p HDR Field of View (FoV) 160° Diagonal 140° horizontal, 80° vertical Sound Detection ✅ ✅ 2-way Audio Full Duplex 2-way Audio Two-Way Talk with Audio+ and advanced noise cancellation Battery 6-months 6-12 months Operating Conditions --4°F to 113°F (20°C to 45°C) -5°F to 120°F (-20.5°C to 48.5°C) Local Storage ❌ ❌

The nice thing about both of these outdoor security cameras is that they are battery-powered. This is great for renters or those who don't want to deal with hard-wiring a camera just to give it the power it needs.

Another common detail shared by the Arlo Pro 5S vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is the battery rating. Both of these are rated to last for at least six months, but the Ring has an extra trick up its sleeve as it's capable of housing two battery packs.

In theory, this would give you up to an entire year, without needing to worry about the battery running out at the worst time. Plus, the Spotlight Cam Pro features "Dual Power Mode," allowing you to rely on "dynamic switching between plug-in and battery power modes." The only catch here is that you'll need to purchase the dedicated plug-in adapter to take advantage.

Arlo Pro 5S vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: Feature breakdown

On one hand, the Arlo Pro 5S has better camera quality thanks to the 2K resolution offered. And while the Pro 5S also has a spotlight built-in, it pales in comparison to Ring's Spotlight Cam Pro. Arlo doesn't share how bright the spotlight can get, but considering the size of the LED strip above the camera sensor, it just doesn't hold a candle to Ring.

This is thanks due in large part to the dual spotlight LED strips found on either side of the built-in camera. According to Ring, these are "3000° Kelvin spotlights," making it a great addition for anyone who wants to shed some light in order to maybe deter a critter from getting in the garbage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Arlo Pro 5S Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Motion Detection Single motion detector 3D Motion Detection Color Night Vision ✅ ✅ Siren ✅ ✅ Spotlight ✅ ✅ Smart Hub Required ❌ ❌

Pretty much every major feature you would expect from the best security cameras is packed into both of these options. This includes dual-band Wi-Fi support, motion detection, the ability to create alert zones, two-way audio, and even integration with different smart home systems.

Something else to keep in mind is integrating these into your smart home, where the Arlo Pro 5S excels. It's compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, while also featuring support for IFTTT and even Samsung SmartThings. Unfortunately, those relying on Apple's HomeKit standard won't be able to use the Pro 5S.

Coming as little surprise, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro includes support for Amazon Alexa integration. This makes it so you can have your Echo Show or Fire TV devices notify you "whenever motion is detected." You can even go so far as to take advantage of the two-way audio, without needing to open the Ring app on your phone. Unfortunately, the fun stops there, as Ring does not currently offer official support for either Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit.

Arlo Pro 5S vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: Which should you buy?

Trying to decide between these two security cameras is pretty tough, especially if this is your first smart security camera. Neither of these needs to be connected to a hub in order to function, and there are subscriptions involved with free trials included.

Ultimately, if you prioritize camera quality, then we'd recommend the Arlo Pro 5S, thanks to the 2K camera sensor. You'll also gain the benefit of flexibility as it's compatible with more than just one smart home ecosystem.

However, if you already own a bunch of Alexa-powered devices, and want to stick within that ecosystem, we'd recommend the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. While the camera quality isn't as great, Ring makes up for it with the dual LED strips on either side of the camera for your spotlight needs.

Arlo Pro 5S Not only does the Arlo Pro 5S offer better video resolution, but it also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, removing the need to tailor your smart home to specific devices.