Scuf Nomad review: A terrific mobile gaming controller — with one caveat

With the Nomad, Scuf is making its controller knowhow accessible to a wider audience. It has the same great design and build quality as the brand's premium PS5 and Xbox controllers, and you get anti-drift hall effect thumbsticks and easy pairing via Bluetooth. The textured design at the back makes a big difference in daily use, it easily slots in iPhones with bulky cases, and while it isn't compatible with Android just yet, that's coming at a later point. If you need a high-quality mobile controller with excellent tactility, the Nomad is now the obvious choice.

Scuf makes the best PS5 and Xbox controllers, so when the company announced it was coming out with a mobile controller, I was excited. That enthusiasm was tempered a little when I saw that the controller isn't compatible with Android; the Nomad is designed primarily for iPhones, and while Scuf mentions that it wants to bring the controller to Android devices, that may take a while.

Nevertheless, I use an iPhone 15 Pro Max as my secondary phone, so I decided to try out the Nomad anyway, and see if it's usable with Android devices as well. I don't normally play games on mobile, but that has changed considerably over the course of the last year; with a one-year-old in the house, it just isn't possible to lock myself in the gaming room for hours on end, so these days, I carve out 30-minute gaming sessions on the couch, using either the Steam Deck (when I remember to charge it) or my phone.

Thankfully, mobile gaming has never been better, and there are plenty of console-quality ports available. In a similar vein, you'll find a lot of great mobile controllers on sale today; I usually alternate between GameSir's excellent G8 Galileo and X3, but I used the Nomad as the default controller over the last ten days, and here's why I think it is a standout choice.

Scuf Nomad: Pricing and availability

Scuf unveiled the Nomad on May 30, and the mobile controller is now up for pre-order on the brand's website for $99. It isn't listed on Amazon as of writing, but with sales set to kick off starting July 8, that will change over the coming weeks. Scuf sells the Nomad in two options — white and black — and both models pair over Bluetooth 5.0.

Scuf Nomad: What I like

I used Scuf's Reflex Pro for the better part of two years, and it is a terrific controller to use with the PS5. Scuf managed to bring the same design ethos to the Nomad, and that's a laudable achievement in and of itself. The controller has excellent build quality overall, and the contoured design — where the sides gently curve outwards — is comfortable.

It is on the heavier side at 228g, and slotting in the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a case added another 269g, bringing it to 497g in total. I definitely noticed that heft when I got started with the Nomad, but after a day of use, I was acclimated to the weight. On that note, the Nomad scores a definite win over other mobile controllers for its ability to accommodate iPhones with bulky cases; I use a lot of cases with my iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the controller was easily able to accommodate the bulky Everyday Case without any issues.

Slotting in the iPhone is about as easy as it gets; the left side has a telescoping mechanism that lets you attach the iPhone securely. The fact that you don't have to remove your phone case to use the controller is a big deal in and of itself. Pairing is done via Bluetooth 5.0; the controller showed up in the Bluetooth device list as soon as I pressed the pairing button, and it maintained a rock-solid connection throughout.

The biggest plus point of the design is the textured grip at the back; this is similar to what you find on the Reflex Pro and Instinct controllers, and it is a huge differentiator in daily use. The textured finish feels great, and it makes holding and using the Nomad that much more comfortable.

As the Nomad is a mobile controller, Scuf went with a smaller D-Pad and action buttons, but you get full-size hall effect thumbsticks, and they are fantastic. They feel lighter than those on the Reflex and Instinct, but they also get a textured design, and Scuf includes a set of convex sticks in the package — by default, concave thumbsticks are installed out of the box.

All the buttons have excellent tactility, and the triggers have a good range of motion. What I particularly like about the Nomad is that it gets customizable rear paddles; they're located right where your middle fingers rest at the back, and are easy to access. Customization is done via Scuf's mobile app (limited to iOS), but as the controller isn't officially sold in my region, I wasn't able to install it.

I played a variety of titles on the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the Nomad, and the controller was outstanding. I tend to prefer full-size controllers, and while the Nomad is on the smaller size, it isn't uncomfortable at all even with extended use, and that's a big deal.

Scuf Nomad: What I don't like

The main downside to the Nomad is that it doesn't work with Android devices. I connected it to the Pixel 8 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and while it paired without any problems, it was laggy at times, and there's no way to customize the button configuration. If you like the look of the Nomad and want to use it with your Android phone, you'll just need to wait.

The advantage of using a USB-C mobile controller is that you can use passthrough charging and connect accessories; most controllers have a 3.5mm jack and let you connect headsets with ease. But as the Nomad uses Bluetooth, that isn't available. There is a USB-C connector on the left, but that's used to charge the built-in battery of the controller.

Scuf Nomad: The alternatives

The Backbone One is the mobile gaming controller to beat, but the fact that it needs a subscription makes it a non-starter. I prefer GameSir's products in this segment; the X3 has a lot going for it, and it includes a fan at the back to ensure the phone doesn't overheat during marathon gaming sessions. It is a good value at $69, and it connects over USB-C. There aren't any customizable paddles at the back, but if you just need a mobile controller with good buttons and active cooling, it is a decent option.

Scuf Nomad: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if:

You want a mobile controller with excellent build quality

You need high-quality buttons and triggers

You have an iPhone with a bulky case

You want a mobile controller with customizable paddles

You shouldn't buy this if:

You want to use it with an Android phone

You need passthrough charging

The only issue I have with the Nomad is that it isn't compatible with Android. It manages to deliver an extensive feature-set in a compact design, and Scuf's attention to detail is evident in the build quality and overall design of the Nomad. It has a distinct edge thanks to its ability to slot in phones with heavy cases, and the textured design at the back ensures the controller is comfortable in extended use.

The buttons and triggers are noticeably better than what you get with other controllers, and the best part is that there isn't any sizeable premium to get your hands on the Nomad — it costs the same $99 as most of its immediate rivals.

On the whole, the Nomad is a great option if you want a mobile controller for your iPhone. All that's left for Scuf to do is to bring out an Android version.