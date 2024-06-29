I used a dozen iPhone 15 Pro Max cases — these are my favorites

I don't normally use cases with my phones; I just don't like the way they feel, and even thin cases tend to add weight and bulk to a device. Given that I switch phones every two weeks on average, it doesn't make sense to attach a case either. The only outlier to this rule is the iPhone; I've been using an iPhone as my secondary phone for nearly five years now, and as there's only one model a year, it's in continuous use — unlike most Android phones.

There's also the fact that iPhones are significantly costlier than their Android counterparts in this side of the world. My iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $415 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it just seemed prudent to use a case. Doing so makes using the iPhone 15 Pro Max that much easier; I don't like the flat sides of the device, and a case allows it to be that much more comfortable to hold.

The only Android phone that merits this treatment is the Pixel; I switch back to the current-gen Pixel throughout the course of the year, and I'm just not confident in Google's build quality, so it also gets a case. Anyway, you're not here to learn how I use phones; you want to see which is the best case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so let's get started.

I reached out to Spigen, Caseology, Peak Design, Casetify, and Mujjo, and got 12 cases in total to use with the device. Additionally, Apple sent two cases along with the phone, including the FineWoven option and a wallet case, but they're not as good as third-party cases, so I won't highlight them.

Everyday Case by Peak Design: Best overall

I like Peak Design's tech bag and accessories, so it was a natural choice to test the brand's Everyday Case. The case is made out of a nylon canvas fabric shell and feels great to hold and use, but it adds considerable bulk to the device. It has raised edges at the front that ensure the screen isn't damaged should the phone take a tumble, and the buttons have excellent tactility.

It is a MagSafe case, so if you have any attachments, you can easily slot those in without any issues. The best part of the Everyday Case is that it uses Peak Design's innovative mounting system (called SlimLink), allowing you to attach a diverse set of accessories and mounts to the back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It is a unique differentiator, and having used the case with a few accessories over the last six months, it is now my go-to choice. The only issue I have with the case is that it extends out a bit over the USB-C port, so you can't use USB-C cables with wide connectors.

I got the Everyday Case in Sage, but it is also available in four other color options, and retailing at $49, it is a great choice if you want a durable case with extensibility. I use the same case with my Pixel 8 Pro as well, and it is just as great.

Mujjo Leather Phone Case: Best leather option

Mujjo makes the best leather cases, and the brand outdid itself with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Full Leather Case feels exquisite to use, and it is incredibly light. The case has a leather finish on all sides, and you get microfiber lining on the inside along with a polycarbonate shell.

Mujjo went with metal buttons, and they have great tactility. The only drawback is that the Action button is covered up, but other than that, I couldn't find any faults with this Mujjo case. It also has raised edges, but they don't extend out as much, and it works seamlessly with any MagSafe accessories.

I used the leather case for a few months after getting it, and if it weren't for the added versatility of the Everyday Case, this would still be on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. I got the burgundy variant of the case, but that's sold out at Mujjo at the moment; the plus side is that the available colors are on sale, and you can get the leather case for as low as $41. If you prefer wallet cases, Mujjo also makes a leather wallet case, and that is available in burgundy.

Spigen: Stellar daily use cases

I always recommend Spigen whenever someone asks for a clear case recommendation; the brand does these better than most, and it has a great selection for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I'm partial to the Ultra Hybrid Zero One for obvious reasons — the case just looks plain cool, and it does a great job highlighting the innards of the iPhone.

It is incredibly slim and light, the clear sides accentuate the titanium chassis of the phone well, and the case retains its clear design without any yellowing even with extended use. It also has strong magnets, and pairs well with any MagSafe accessory. The only quibble is that the sides are glossy; the back itself has a matte texture and is great to hold, and it would have been better if the sides had the same coating.

Outside of that, I don't have any issues with this case, and if you want a clear case that stands out a bit, the Ultra Hybrid Zero One is a no-brainer at its sale price of $21. If you want a regular clear case, the Ultra Hybrid S is my recommendation. It is a great way to showcase the design of the phone, and there's a built-in kickstand as well. Coming in at just $25, it is a standout value.

If you need rugged protection, the Enzo Aramid case utilizes a combination of TPU with Aramid to deliver standout durability. It doesn't add much bulk to the phone, but it has noticeable heft, and you get metal buttons on the sides that have good tactility. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber, and its magnets are just as strong as the Ultra Hybrid Zero One. It is costlier at $39, but still a decent choice considering what's on offer.

Caseology: Affordable protection

Caseology is a Spigen subsidiary, and it makes colorful cases that stand out. I used the Parallax Mag and NanoPop Mag cases with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and I prefer the former. It has a textured finish at the back that makes it easy to hold, but what I like best is that the sides also get a textured design. This makes all the difference in daily use, and the case itself is thin and light.

And at just $20, it is a great bargain. I got the case in Midnight Blue, but it is also available in black and burgundy. As the name suggests, the case is designed to be used with MagSafe accessories, and I didn't see any issues in this area.

Which iPhone 15 Pro Max case should you buy?

If you just want a versatile case that does it all, my pick would be the Everyday Case by Peak Design. It is on the bulkier side as these things go, but you get excellent protection, and the ability to mount accessories is an added bonus. Similarly, if you're looking to get a leather case, your search ends with Mujjo; the brand is the best in this regard, and the Full Leather Case is a terrific choice.

I got Casetify's cases as well, but the build quality isn't quite on par with the rest of the picks I highlighted above, and they don't measure up to long-term use. So for any general-use cases — like Aramid-based choices or clear designs — you should just go with Spigen — the Ultra Hybrid Zero One series is gorgeous, and it accentuates the iPhone 15 Pro Max incredibly well.