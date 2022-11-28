The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and this portable monitor are a match made in DeX heaven

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's the fact that I think there's no such thing as having too much screen real estate. The TV in my office is 65 inches, and my computer "monitor" is a 42-inch OLED TV, which is also flanked by a 27-inch monitor to throw extra windows on.

But a long time ago, I learned that being limited in the amount of screen space even when you're on the go can really be rather frustrating. Throw in the fact that my Galaxy Z Fold 4 can turn into a laptop of its own via DeX mode, and I quickly realized just how much I needed a portable monitor.

(opens in new tab) Lepow Z1 15.6-inch FHD Portable Monitor: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon (w/ on-page coupon) (opens in new tab) Lepow's Z1 portable monitor includes mini HDMI and USB-C ports, while also sporting a slim 0.3-inch profile. There are even speakers built into the monitor, so you can hear everything without using headphones.

Portable monitors like the Lepow Z1 or LG Gram +View are great for plugging into your laptop when you're away from home. And they can also be used as extra screen real estate when you're back at the office or in your home. These portable monitors come in all shapes and sizes, but the Lepow Z1 with its sticks out because you can save $120 for Cyber Monday, getting it for just $130 (opens in new tab).

For some, the 1080p resolution of the Z1 might be enough, but if you like having more pixels on the screen, then that's where the LG Gram +View comes in. This portable monitor features a 16-inch screen, with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

(opens in new tab) LG Gram +View 16-inch Portable Monitor: $349.99 $296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With the LG Gram +View, the company took its prowess in the display sector and released a very impressive portable monitor. In addition to the USB-C connector, it can automatically rotate from landscape to vertical based on your needs.

LG makes some of the best monitors for pretty much every scenario, so it makes perfect sense that the company would also dabble in the portable monitor market. Both the Gram +View and Lepow Z1 also include folio covers that keep your screen free from debris when you head out to the coffee shop. But these also double as stands so you don't have to worry about figuring out how to prop up the portable monitor.