Google may launch the Pixel Buds Pro soon to challenge the AirPods Pro

What you need to know

Google is tipped to introduce a pair of high-end wireless earbuds soon.

The Pixel Buds Pro will reportedly come in Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog colorways.

It is expected to be Google's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro.

Google's Pixel-branded lineup of wireless earbuds from 2020 failed to live up to the expectations of a solid Apple AirPods contender, with major drawbacks including pesky connection issues and shorter battery life than the competition. The search giant may finally address those pain points soon with a pro-level iteration of the Pixel Buds.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, a pair of high-end wireless earbuds from Google is on the horizon. The Pixel Buds Pro could signify Google's renewed efforts to release a proper challenger to the best wireless earbuds currently dominated by Apple's AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro.

There's not much to glimpse from Prosser's leak on Twitter, save for the color variants of the Pixel Buds Pro: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog.

That said, it's safe to assume that the upcoming earbuds will feature active noise cancellation to give Apple and Samsung's bets a run for their money.

Prosser also claims that the Pixel Buds Pro will arrive soon, though no specific date was given. The closest thing that comes to mind is Google's I/O 2022 event on May 11, though it is primarily focused on software announcements.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Given that this is the first time we've heard of the Pixel Buds Pro, there's a slim chance we'll be able to see the audio product in a week. A later launch window seems more plausible.

It also remains to be seen whether we're looking at a robust challenger to the AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro. This is largely determined by a few factors, including price, battery life, solid connectivity, and features such as active noise cancellation.

However, given the Pro branding, it's safe to assume that the upcoming pair of earbuds will have a more advanced spec sheet than the 2020 Pixel Buds.

While Prosser has a fairly good track record of leaking unreleased products, it won't hurt to take this leak with a pinch of salt.