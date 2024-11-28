Get the CASETiFY phone cover of your dreams this Black Friday for a neat discount

'Tis the eve of Thanksgiving and hundreds of Black Friday deals are already live. Popular case maker CASETiFY is also partaking in the festivities in full swing, giving you more discounts the more you purchase. If you've had your eye on a cool case from the brand, now's your chance!

Currently, you can score 15% off when you buy one item, 25% off when you get two things, and a delectable 30% off when you get three or more items.

CASETiFY makes sturdy drop-proof cases with clear, semi-transparent, and opaque designs unlike any other. You can customize so much with CASETiFY, from the color of the frame to additional features like MagSafe support and a built-in kickstand. These cases are available for all the best flagship phones and in every imaginable color or pattern. This includes cat memes, official movie franchises like Star Wars, and even anime collabs.

If you're planning on upgrading your phone to the latest Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel this Black Friday, taking advantage of this deal would be very smart.

CASETiFY phone cases, grips, lanyards, and more up to 30% off CASETiFY's designs range from fun brand partnerships to stunning artworks. You've got textures, colors, patterns, customizability, and just anything imaginable when it comes to a phone case.

✅Recommended if: you want rare designs, customizability, drop-proofing, and the option to add on extras to your case.

❌Skip this deal if: you want something super cheap priced below $25 to $30.

CASETiFY has pioneered some incredibly trendy designs in the phone case world. Their brand collaborations are unrivalled and they often team up with amazing artists to bring unique designs to your smartphone. Then there's intriguing finishes, like the mirror finish, which can further be customized with inscriptions and your own patterns.

Even if you don't get a case, you can grab some super fun and personal accessories. I especially love the CASETiFY Snappy Grip Stand. It's one of my top three favorite MagSafe phone grips. Then there's CASETiFY's adorable lanyards with themes like Harry Potter and Jujutsu Kaisen that you just can't stay away from. These add-ons are both functional and extremely good fun.

This deal is going to be running all the way until December 4, a little ways after Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone.